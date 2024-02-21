The race is on! CBS has announced the 13 pairings set to embark on the adventure of a lifetime in The Amazing Race Season 36, premiering Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c.

Just like with Season 35, Season 36’s episodes will be 90 minutes long. Starting March 13, episodes will air directly after 90-minute episodes of Survivor, premiering Wednesday, February 28 at 8/7c.

The Amazing Race Season 36 cast features a former NFL player competing with his wife, Rod and Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, and more.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the race from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. The stakes are high because there are no non-elimination legs, and the team to finish last in each leg will be eliminated. Along the route, Racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries — swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados.

“This season of The Amazing Race features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said in a statement. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

Meet the 26 competitors of The Amazing Race Season 36 in the cast gallery below.

The Amazing Race, Season 36 Premieres Wednesday, March 13, 9:30/8:30c, CBS