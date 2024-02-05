‘Survivor’ Season 46 Cast Revealed: Meet the 18 Castaways (PHOTOS)

'Survivor' Season 46 cast group photo


Survivor

 More

The time has come again to outwit, outplay, and outlast as CBS has revealed the Survivor Season 46 cast. And for the first time, the two episodes kicking off the season will each be two hours long.

Survivor Season 46 premieres Wednesday, February 28 at 8/7c. Episode 2 will air the following Wednesday, March 6, from 8-10 p.m. ET, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. Viewers can also watch new episodes live and on demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the episodes will be available for next-day viewing.

Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game.

The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations, and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.

At stake for the winner is a $1 million prize. Meet the Survivor Season 46 cast in the gallery below.

Survivor, Season 46, 2-Hour Premiere, Wednesday, February 28, 8/7c, CBS

Host Jeff Probst for 'Survivor' Season 46


Host Jeff Probst

Survivor - Ben Katzman


Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

Survivor - Bhanu Gopal


Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts

Occupation: IT quality analyst

Survivor - Charlie Davis


Charlie Davis

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law student

Survivor - David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky


David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot machine salesman

 

Survivor - Hunter McKnight


Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi

Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi

Occupation: Science teacher

Survivor - Jem Hussain-Adams


Jem Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: International brand mentor

Survivor - Jessica “Jess” Chong


Jessica “Jess” Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software engineer

Survivor - Kenzie Veurink


Kenzie Veurink

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon owner

Survivor - Liz Wilcox


Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Survivor - Maria Gonzalez


Maria Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

Survivor - Moriah Gaynor


Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Program coordinator

Survivor - Q Burdette


Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Real estate agent

Survivor - Randen Montalvo


Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Aerospace tech

Survivor - Soda Thompson


Soda Thompson

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Occupation: Special education teacher

Survivor - Tevin Davis


Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Virginia

Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Actor

Survivor - Tiffany Ervin


Tiffany Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Occupation: Artist

Tim Spicer


Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: College coach

Survivor - Venus Vafa


Venus Vafa

Age: 24

Hometown: Hill, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Data analyst

Survivor

Jeff Probst

