The time has come again to outwit, outplay, and outlast as CBS has revealed the Survivor Season 46 cast. And for the first time, the two episodes kicking off the season will each be two hours long.

Survivor Season 46 premieres Wednesday, February 28 at 8/7c. Episode 2 will air the following Wednesday, March 6, from 8-10 p.m. ET, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. Viewers can also watch new episodes live and on demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the episodes will be available for next-day viewing.

Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game.

The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations, and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.

At stake for the winner is a $1 million prize. Meet the Survivor Season 46 cast in the gallery below.

