Taylor Swift: Every Bonus Song From ‘The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ & Other Essential Performances

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) has officially landed on Disney+, giving fans around the world the chance to enjoy the superstar’s show-stopping performances from the comfort of home.

Whether you were in the stands for one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts or are watching for the very first time, the newly-released concert film serves up some bonus content that is sure to delight the most die-hard Swifties in your life. The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) includes four all-new acoustic performances in addition to the inclusion of previously excluded tunes from the main set.

So, what songs are new? Below, we’re breaking down which performances are new for the Disney+-exclusive (Taylor’s Version), as well as additions that were made since the film was originally released in theaters.

Songs Added Since the Theatrical Release

Before the film landed on Disney+, The Eras Tour went wide on digital, where fans could rent the concert film following its theatrical run. The bonus of this format was that it now included three extra performances, “Wildest Dreams,“ “The Archer,“ and “Long Live.“ The tunes from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Lover, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), respectively, are now part of the Disney+ release alongside even more bonus content.

New Songs From the ‘Acoustic Collection’

Outside of the concert film, Disney+ released a half-hour-long acoustic set of Swift’s performances, among which include six songs: “I Can See You,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Our Song,” “You Are in Love,” “Maroon,” and “You’re On Your Own Kid.” In the full cut of the film, fans can see “Our Song” and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” but the other four are all-new and certainly must-see moments for Swift fans.

The set is a mix of tunes from past and present. “Our Song” hails from Swift’s self-titled first album, while “Maroon” and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” are selections from Midnights. Meanwhile, “I Can See You” is a vault song from the singer’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), “You Are In Love” is a bonus track from 1989, and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” is a deep cut from Lover.

New for Disney+’s Concert

Included in the full concert for Disney+ is Swift’s performance of the folklore single “Cardigan,” which was previously excluded in the theatrical and digital release. In other words, viewers are getting the fullest possible experience by streaming on Disney+.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Below, we’re rounding up three other must-see moments from The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), in addition to the 10 mentioned above, because when it comes to discussing Swift, you can’t help but honor her favorite number, 13.

The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), Streaming now, Disney+