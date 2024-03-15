Taylor Swift: Every Bonus Song From ‘The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ & Other Essential Performances

Meaghan Darwish
Taylor Swift in 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) has officially landed on Disney+, giving fans around the world the chance to enjoy the superstar’s show-stopping performances from the comfort of home.

Whether you were in the stands for one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts or are watching for the very first time, the newly-released concert film serves up some bonus content that is sure to delight the most die-hard Swifties in your life. The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) includes four all-new acoustic performances in addition to the inclusion of previously excluded tunes from the main set.

So, what songs are new? Below, we’re breaking down which performances are new for the Disney+-exclusive (Taylor’s Version), as well as additions that were made since the film was originally released in theaters.

Taylor Swift in 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'

(Credit: Disney+)

Songs Added Since the Theatrical Release

Before the film landed on Disney+, The Eras Tour went wide on digital, where fans could rent the concert film following its theatrical run. The bonus of this format was that it now included three extra performances, “Wildest Dreams, “The Archer, and “Long Live. The tunes from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Lover, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), respectively, are now part of the Disney+ release alongside even more bonus content.

New Songs From the ‘Acoustic Collection’

Outside of the concert film, Disney+ released a half-hour-long acoustic set of Swift’s performances, among which include six songs: “I Can See You,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Our Song,” “You Are in Love,” “Maroon,and “You’re On Your Own Kid.In the full cut of the film, fans can see “Our Song” and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” but the other four are all-new and certainly must-see moments for Swift fans.

The set is a mix of tunes from past and present. “Our Song” hails from Swift’s self-titled first album, while “Maroon” and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” are selections from Midnights. Meanwhile, “I Can See You” is a vault song from the singer’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), “You Are In Love” is a bonus track from 1989, and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” is a deep cut from Lover.

New for Disney+’s Concert

Included in the full concert for Disney+ is Swift’s performance of the folklore single “Cardigan,which was previously excluded in the theatrical and digital release. In other words, viewers are getting the fullest possible experience by streaming on Disney+.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Below, we’re rounding up three other must-see moments from The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), in addition to the 10 mentioned above, because when it comes to discussing Swift, you can’t help but honor her favorite number, 13. 

And if you’ve tuned into the concert, let us know what your favorite moments were in the comments section, below.

The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), Streaming now, Disney+

Taylor Swift in 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'
Disney+

"All Too Well" from the Red Era

It was one thing for Swift to release a 10-minute version of her fan-favorite song when she released Red (Taylor’s Version), but it’s another thing entirely to see her perform the lengthy tune in the middle of an hours-long concert. An essential listening experience, Swift’s “All Too Well” stands out among the setlist for its epic storytelling and toned-down presentation.

Taylor Swift in 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'
Disney+

"Blank Space" from the 1989 Era

The presentation of this catchy tune, with Swift swinging a golf club around as she and her dancers smash a digital car on the screen-covered stage, is reason enough to make this an essential performance. In an era of non-stop bops, “Blank Space” is among one of the most fun in this collection.

Taylor Swift in 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'
Disney+

"Mastermind" from the Midnights Era

Whatever your opinion is of Swift, no one can deny that she’s clever. This performance from the Midnights era is an ode to that in a way. The intensity of Swift’s performance really shines through as it leads up to the show’s closing sequence.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

