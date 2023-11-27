Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Sets Streaming Premiere: When & Where to Watch

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert movie is heading to a TV near you! Get ready to jump around your living room with your best friends while belting out the singer’s catchy tunes as the film lands on streaming just in time for Swift’s birthday on December 13th.

In an announcement shared by Swift’s official Instagram account, the songstress revealed that she will serenade viewers from the comfort of their homes when The Eras Tour becomes available to rent on demand.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

As fans of the Grammy-winning artist know, Swift has been touring around the globe since March 17, 2023 when the Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona. Since then, she’s visited various cities across the United States, Mexico, Argentina, and currently Brazil. The Eras Tour: Concert Film was recorded during one of Swift’s Los Angeles-based shows at So-Fi Stadium.

The recorded concert hit movie theaters on October 13, coinciding once again with Swift’s favorite number. The film was self-financed by Swift and released without the help or distribution of a major movie studio to keep in line with SAG-AFTRA strike regulations which were still ongoing at the time.

Along with the extended tracks set to be featured, Swift’s fans can expect to hear songs including “Cruel Summer,” “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” “August,” “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” and many more during the course of the film.

While no official streamer is currently attached to the movie’s release, Swift’s concert film will be available on demand to rent through various cable providers. Details on the release are forthcoming but don’t forget to mark your calendars for one heck of an at-home celebration.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: Concert Film, Premieres Wednesday, December 13, On Demand