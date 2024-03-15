Taylor Swift Takes Over Disney+ & Her ‘Eras’ Become Movie Categories

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Taylor Swift is reigning over Disney+ with the launch of The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) as the platform pays homage to the superstar songstress.

The homepage for the streamer unveiled new categories for its library, catered to each era (except for Debut) from Swift’s discography. Among them are Fearless (Disney’s Version), Speak Now (Disney’s Version), Red (Disney’s Version), 1989 (Disney’s Version), Reputation (Disney’s Version), Reputation (Disney’s Version), Love (Disney’s Version), Folklore (Disney’s Version), Evermore (Disney’s Version), and Midnights (Disney’s Version).

Under each category, corresponding titles for movies and shows fitting each era’s vibe were listed. Among the Fearless section were The Marvels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Marvel’s Echo.

Fitting the fairytale theme of Speak Now were The Princess Bride, Enchanted, and The Princess Diaries. For Red, Turning Red, Incredibles 2, Cars, and other appropriately tinted titles were featured.

For 1989? Films released in 1989 like The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and more were highlighted in the category. And anti-heroes abound in the Reputation category with Cruella, Avengers Endgame, Maleficent, and Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Lover leaned into romance with The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Love, Victor, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Last Song among others. Perhaps the most on-the-nose category was Folklore as Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions started off the lineup, which also included Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Evermore featured Ever After and Tuck Everlasting, while Midnights kept things interesting with The Aristocats, Cinderella, Werewolf by Night, and much more.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), Streaming now, Disney+