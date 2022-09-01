‘S.W.A.T.’ Heads to Thailand & Gets in Trouble in Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

S.W.A.T. is heading to Thailand in the October 7 Season 6 premiere — the episode was filmed on location — for what should just be some training… so of course things are going to go sideways.

In “Thai Hard,” CBS teases, “During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo [Shemar Moore] and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin.” (Joe’s now working for an elite U.N. drug unit.) Check out the photos above and below to see the trouble those two end up in, as well as the rest of S.W.A.T. — Deacon (Jay Harrington), Street (Alex Russell), Tan (David Lim), and Luca (Kenny Johnson).

We of course wonder if we’ll get an update on Chris (Lina Esco, who exited after five seasons) and her relationship with Street in the premiere. They did just get together as she left the team (to take over at Mama Pina’s safe house), after all. Plus, how will the team be without her? It’s going to be an adjustment, and while chances are they’ll be used to it by the time the premiere picks up, it’ll be the first time fans see the new dynamic.

Scroll down for a look at “Thai Hard.”

S.W.A.T., Season 6 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 8/7c, CBS