‘S.W.A.T.’ Heads to Thailand & Gets in Trouble in Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Sean Maguire as Joe in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

S.W.A.T. is heading to Thailand in the October 7 Season 6 premiere — the episode was filmed on location — for what should just be some training… so of course things are going to go sideways.

In “Thai Hard,” CBS teases, “During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo [Shemar Moore] and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin.” (Joe’s now working for an elite U.N. drug unit.) Check out the photos above and below to see the trouble those two end up in, as well as the rest of S.W.A.T. — Deacon (Jay Harrington), Street (Alex Russell), Tan (David Lim), and Luca (Kenny Johnson).

We of course wonder if we’ll get an update on Chris (Lina Esco, who exited after five seasons) and her relationship with Street in the premiere. They did just get together as she left the team (to take over at Mama Pina’s safe house), after all. Plus, how will the team be without her? It’s going to be an adjustment, and while chances are they’ll be used to it by the time the premiere picks up, it’ll be the first time fans see the new dynamic.

Scroll down for a look at “Thai Hard.”

S.W.A.T., Season 6 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 8/7c, CBS

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Hondo (Shemar Moore)

David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Tan (David Lim), Deacon (Jay Harrington), and Hondo

David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in S.W.A.T.
Jack Taylor/CBS

Teamwork

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Sean Maguire as Joe in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Hondo and Joe (Sean Maguire)

Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Deacon

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Sean Maguire as Joe in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Hondo and Joe are in trouble.

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Sean Maguire as Joe in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

How many are after them?

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in SWAT
Jack Taylor/CBS

Hondo’s ready for a fight.

Alex Russell as Jim Street and Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson as Dominique Luca in SWAT
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Street (Alex Russell) and Luca (Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson) are ready to go in.

Alex Russell as Jim Street, Otis “Odie” Gallop as Sgt. Stevens, Anna Enger Ritch as Powell and Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson as Dominique Luca in SWAT
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Street, Sgt. Stevens (Otis “Odie” Gallop), Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), and Luca

