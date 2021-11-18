11 ‘Survivor’ Alums With Surprising Second Acts

Some Survivor contestants have already made names for themselves by the time they are “cast away” on the CBS reality competition. Think: NFL star Brad Culpepper or Hollywood screenwriter Mike White. Others, however, use Survivor as a stepping stone to other professional pursuits.

Below, we present a list of Survivor alums with surprising second acts, including a Riverdale actor, a country music star, and even a Mike Pence opponent. Oh, and Prime Video’s buzzy TV show The Wheel of Time? You have a former contestant to thank for that, too.

We’ll start, though, with perhaps the most famous former Survivor.…