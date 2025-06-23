How Does the ‘Survivor’ Psychological Testing Work? Inside the ‘Most Intense Part’ of Casting Process

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Every person who competes on Survivor has to undergo a psychological evaluation before being cast. From start to finish, Survivor casting takes nine months per season, host Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider. And the psych tests are part of the formula that helps them get the lineup just right each season.

The cast of Survivor 50 (who are currently in the throes of filming in Fiji) knows this process well, as all of them have completed the Survivor psych evaluation for their original seasons and each one after that. As Probst told CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the Season 48 premiere, the testing is done because they “just need to understand you.”

“You’re going to take on something that’s really intense. Survivor is fun to watch, it is a monster to play. I mean, it brings you to your knees,” Probst said.

It’s one thing to watch Survivor, it’s a whole other ball game to actually play it. And not everyone will thrive in that setting. That’s what the psychological evaluation is designed to help determine.

What does the Survivor psychological test entail? And what comes before it? Here’s a breakdown of this behind-the-scenes process.

How does the Survivor casting process work?

Anyone can apply to Survivor, and in fact, the hit series is actively casting for Survivor 51 as of the time of publication. Details on how to apply can be found on the CBS Survivor casting website. The application includes a video submission and filling out a form.

A psychologist who used to work for the casting department, Dr. Ronald Stolberg, told Business Insider in a 2022 essay that the first step of the selection process is getting around 100,000 video submissions down to 1,000. Production assistants are in charge of that part, and then the higher-ups get involved to whittle the list of 1,000 applicants down to somewhere between 50 and 100 potential players. That process of elimination involves interviews with the applicants. There are numerous interviews conducted throughout every phase of the process. Getting an interview with Survivor casting, even multiple interviews, is not a guarantee that you’ll make the final cut. As showrunner and host, Probst is deeply involved in the whole thing.

Medical, legal, and financial histories are reviewed during this process, with permission from the applicants, and the hopefuls are then observed by psychologists to test their mettle for the show.

How does the Survivor psychological testing work?

Psychologists interview potential contestants and then observe them interacting with other people in order to get a sense of their personalities. One of the first priorities is to weed out anyone who might present a danger on set, as well as people who might be more likely to be traumatized by the difficulties of the game. The starvation, exhaustion, and difficult social scenarios aren’t for everyone, and the show doesn’t want anyone to be harmed — physically or mentally — by the experience, so that’s part of the importance of the psych tests.

It’s not a foolproof system, of course, as there is always an air of unpredictability to casting, but the psych evaluation is one of their guardrails for this. To that end, anyone who doesn’t reveal enough about themselves in order for the psychologists to have a good read on who they are would be weeded out as well.

The psychologists also compile a profile with details about how they predict these people will play. Questions answered through this profile include things such as whether or not they think the player would form alliances, make risky moves, and simply be fun to watch. Stolberg summed it up in one sentence: They’re looking for people who are there for the “right reasons,” which by Survivor‘s definition is “to experience something and to push themselves outside their comfort zone.” Stolberg also said that the ideal Survivor player is someone genuine and high-energy whose spirit wouldn’t be easily softened by the difficulties of the game.

“A really great contestant is one who reflects on their behavior during the show,” Stolberg added.

Survivor psychologists are also available during the filming process to provide emotional support to players who may need it, especially after they’re eliminated.

What kind of questions are asked during the Survivor psychological test?

Probst told CBS Sunday Morning that the test isn’t meant to try and find something “wrong,” but rather to get a clear, full picture of the person applying for their show. Questions include subjects like how you were raised, birth order, parental relationships, ability to maintain friendships, any histories of substance abuse, how they did in school, etc.

“It can be anything,” Probst said. “You can be a Harvard model student, you can be somebody who struggled your whole life. We just need to understand you, because you’re going to take on something that’s really intense. Survivor is fun to watch, it is a monster to play. I mean, it brings you to your knees.”

Survivor, Season 49 Premiere, Fall 2025, CBS, Season 50 Premiere, Spring 2026