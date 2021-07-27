Where Are the Original ‘Surreal Life’ Stars Now?

Just when it felt like the 2020s couldn’t get any more surreal, now we know VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life, a celebrity spin on The Real World that aired six seasons between 2003 and 2006.

Among the VIPs moving in together for the VH1 revival are basketball star Dennis Rodman, reality TV personality Tamar Braxton, Malcolm in the Middle alum Frankie Muniz, and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Now that the show is returning to our screens this fall, we’re checking in with some notable alums from The Surreal Life’s original run on The WB and VH1…