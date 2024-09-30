For its next episode, Dark Side of Reality TV is looking back on another of the early aughts’ pop culture oddities: This time, it’s The Surreal Life, a celebrity soup show that had some very shocking moments indeed throughout its original six seasons.

The vintage VH1 series brought a very varied group of celebrities together to cohabitate, The Real World style, and one of its most memorable moments — for better and for worse — was in its third season when Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav and Danish model-turned-’80s action star Brigitte Nielsen randomly began to hook up.

The two were, it seemed, instantly and madly in love in the house, and that romance extended to a spinoff show called Strange Love that would be then spun off into Flavor of Love and a cascade of copycat programs for the network (I Love New York, Rock of Love, Real Chance of Love, Charm School, I Love Money, and, of course, a reboot of The Surreal Life itself).

In this exclusive sneak peek at Dark Side‘s coverage of The Surreal Life‘s original run, Season 3 co-star and Full House alum Dave Coulier reflects upon the unexpected pairing an how he knew it would be something unique.

“Flav can light it up. I mean, he can definitely ratchet up the energy, and so can Brigitte,” Coulier says in the clip. “Brigitte could start a fire in a desert, and just hearing a couple of their exchanges, I thought, ‘Oh man, this is water and oil, this is fire and gasoline, this is a lot of things.'”

Considering the inadvertent pop culture impact of that relationship, it definitely was a lot of things.

Tune in Tuesday night to see what else he has to say about The Surreal Life when Dark Side of Reality TV returns for its fourth episode.

Dark Side of Reality TV, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Vice TV