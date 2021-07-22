‘The Surreal Life’: VH1 Is Bringing Back Celebrity Reality Show

The reality show revival trend continues as VH1’s The Surreal Life is the latest blast from the past to get the reboot treatment, according to a report from Deadline.

Debuting in 2003, the show originally ran for six seasons, the first two airing on The WB and subsequent seasons on VH1. The format was similar to The Real World, except with a group of celebrities living together in Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood Hills for two weeks. Past castmates include Flava Flav, Corey Feldman, Brigitte Nielsen, and Janice Dickinson.

The cast of the new series features NBA icon Dennis Rodman, singer-rapper August Alsina, porn actress and alleged Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, In Living Color actress Kim Coles, recently released WWE star CJ Perry, and make-up artist/YouTube Manny MUA.

Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment (the company behind the original series). Meanwhile, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are exec producers for MTV Entertainment Group, and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-exec producers for 51 Minds.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The return of The Surreal Life marks the latest in a string of revived reality shows. It was recently revealed by Deadline that MTV is bringing back Cribs, as well as other reboots across ViacomCBS platforms, including The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master, and Dating Naked.