For 15 seasons, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) saved people, hunted things, the family business on Supernatural, but they didn’t do it alone. They had plenty of help from family and friends they met along the way.

And the legacy and love for the show itself has grown over the years as well, still going strong thanks to fan support as they watch on streaming, meet up at conventions, and much more. And so, at a Creation fan convention in May, ahead of the 20th anniversary this month, we checked in with some of the Supernatural stars on their favorite fan memories, the best episodes, and more. Scroll down for more. (Plus, be sure to scroll through our Supernatural page for some extended Q&As with stars and much more to celebrate the show.)

For a deep dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.