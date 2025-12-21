Where to Stream ‘Supernatural’ Now It’s Off Netflix

For years, Netflix was the home to most CW shows. But the licensing agreement has ended and in December, several of the network’s shows have left the streaming platform. However, there is good news for Supernatural fans: They’re not without a place to stream the series for long.

Over 15 seasons, Supernatural follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) as they save people, hunt things, the family business, dealing with monsters-of-the-week, standalone episodes, as well as larger, mythological arcs involving angels, demons, God, Lucifer, and the like. They even stop a few apocalypses. With 2025 the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere (check out our digital cover with Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins for the occasion here), when better to rediscover your love for the show or watch it for the first time?

Read on for where you can and can’t stream Supernatural now that it’s left Netflix.

When did Supernatural leave Netflix?

The last day to watch Supernatural on Netflix was December 17.

Is Supernatural streaming on Peacock?

Yes, all 15 seasons are coming to Peacock on Monday, December 22, just five days after it left Netflix.

Is Supernatural streaming on HBO Max?

No, though many thought that was where it could end up — including the series’ last showrunner, Andrew Dabb, when he spoke with TV Guide Magazine to reveal the alternate ending for the series finale for our special Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue.

“Because the episodes have been on Netflix for the last five years and they’re about to go off Netflix, they’ll end up somewhere, probably at HBO Max,” he shared when discussing the possibility of a revival in May. “There’s a version where HBO Max goes to Jared and Jenson, ‘Come back, do six episodes.’ I don’t think the landscape right now supports that largely because every streamer’s making cutbacks. And also, genre procedural stuff is not what buyers seem to want unfortunately. And as someone that worked on it for a long time, loves to watch it, thinks it’s a great kind of type of show, genre show, it’s disappointing. But that’s just the reality right now. When you talk about genre to a Netflix or an HBO Max or whatever, they tend to think serialized because that’s where the big hits have come. And you can’t fault ’em for that. It makes sense.”

He continued, “That being said, I do certainly hope and cross my fingers that it comes back in some way, shape, or form. I really do. I think it would be fantastic. And I also have to give credit, by the way, to Robbie Thompson and the guys who did The Winchesters because I thought that show came together really well, and I think it was just a victim of circumstance that we don’t have more of it.”

Is Supernatural streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, all 15 seasons are coming to Prime Video on Monday, December 22, just five days after it left Netflix.

Is Supernatural streaming on Hulu and Disney+?

No.