‘Succession’ Characters Ranked by Ruthlessness

The Roys are back for one last ride into battle this Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c on HBO for the premiere of Succession‘s fourth and final season.

Season 3 ended with three of the Roy children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), united against patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), who caught onto their coup attempt. The fourth season shows the Roy family broken up into factions, those supporting the children’s coup and those standing behind Logan, who is preparing to sell Waystar Royco to GoJo founder and tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). The children, unwilling to allow their wealth and privilege to be threatened by such an acquisition, go head-to-head with their giant of a father.

The business and media worlds are cutthroat. And if Succession has shown us anything, it is that every member of the Roy clan and those who work at Waystar Royco are fighters, maybe even “killers,” to quote Logan. But who’s more cruel and who’s more relenting? In preparation for the premiere of the final season, scroll down to check out our ranking of Succession‘s characters, from least to most ruthless.

