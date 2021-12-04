8 Questions We Have After Those ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teasers

Stranger Things Season 4 may not be premiering until Summer 2022, but Netflix has already dropped a few teasers offering hints of what’s to come. Each has left us with more and more questions … to which we’ll have to wait for answers.

The videos don’t give much away as to what new threats will be faced, but they do show the world of Stranger Things is expanding beyond Hawkins. How is life in California for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers? What does the Creel House have to do with the Upside Down? Where is Brenner (Matthew Modine) and what has he been up to all this time?

Keep reading to see all the questions already raised by the glimpses at Season 4.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Summer 2022, Netflix