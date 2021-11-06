‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Titles Unveiled as Netflix Sets Summer Premiere (VIDEO)

As part of Netflix‘s Stranger Things Day celebration, the streamer unveiled episode titles and a tentative premiere date for the highly-anticipated fourth season.

Following the reveal of another new teaser, Netflix shares with viewers the unique episode titles for nine upcoming installments. According to the video announcement, Season 4’s titles include, “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and, “The Piggyback.”

While there have been a couple of teasers unveiled in the past weeks, no real details regarding Season 4 have been uncovered until this day commemorating the 1983 disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). The episode titles offer a brief glimpse into what viewers might be able to anticipate.

Among the standouts, “Dear Billy” is likely related to Max’s (Sadie Sink) late stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) who sacrificed himself in the third season. “Papa,” seems as though it’s also a direct callback to Matthew Modine‘s Dr. Brenner who Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) so innocently addressed by the name Papa.

Along with the titles, Netflix also teased that Season 4 will arrive in the summer of 2022, a more definitive window than previously shared. It will be another summer premiere for the sci-fi hit making it roughly three years since the debut of Season 3 by the time Season 4 does arrive.

While fans will have to wait for an exact date, the remaining hours of Stranger Things Day make way for more fun reveals. Keep an eye on the show’s social media and YouTube pages for a peek at extra content. In the meantime, catch a first look at the title reveals, below, and check out the newest teaser trailer that was posted earlier this Stranger Things Day.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Stranger Things, Season 4 Premiere, Summer 2022, Netflix