9 Stars Who Said No to ‘Saturday Night Live’
For many comedians, a spot on Saturday Night Live — on the Studio 8H stage or even in the writers room — is the dream. But it isn’t the dream for everyone. More than a few big-names celebrities actually turned down steady employment on the NBC sketch-comedy show, including a young Jennifer Aniston.
And in a new interview, decades later, Aniston recalled the “self-righteous” attitude with which she turned down an offer from Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels. Read anecdotes from her and other SNL woulda-coulda-shouldas below.
1
‘GH’ Writers Share Update on Lesley Webber & Robert Scorpio Tribute Episodes
2
‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Gets Sentimental Over Kids’ Shared Bedroom Ahead of Post-Split Move
3
‘Tracker,’ ‘SVU’ & 37 More Fall 2025 Premeries Ranked by Rating
4
Bill Maher Makes Grim Prediction About Donald Trump’s White House Ballroom
5
‘Memory of a Killer’ Trailer Teases Double Life of Patrick Dempsey’s Hitman