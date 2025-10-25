Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tory Burch

In a 2019 chat on the Daily Beast podcast The Last Laugh, Kaling said she was invited to audition for the cast of SNL during Season 2 of The Office. And Office executive producer Greg Daniels said that if she was selected, he’d let her out of her contract.

“[After the SNL audition] I had heard that Lorne wanted to offer me a job as a writer there, but not as a performer. But there was some hint at that point that if I stayed on long enough, like Jason Sudeikis, that I could maybe graduate to be a performer. That was dangled to me, so I thought, ‘Well, that’s pretty exciting.’ So I went back and talked to Greg about it and he said to me, ‘No, that’s not the deal we made. The deal we made is that if you get cast as a cast member, you can go.’ And it was really a life-changing thing. I think the course of my career would have gone really differently had I left The Office and done that instead.”