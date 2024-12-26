8 Burning Questions for ‘Squid Game’ Season 3

Amanda Bell
Comments
Spoiler Alert
Spoiler Alert
Squid Game

Squid Game

 More

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers about Squid Game Season 2.]

To say that Squid Game Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger would be an understatement. The season finale saw Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his allies arm themselves to rise up in rebellion against the guards of Squid Game, with a lot of lives lost in the process on both sides. While Gi-Hun and his eldest friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) almost made it to the management area, they were stopped by Hwang In-ho a.k.a. 001 a.k.a. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was finally showing them his true colors. With that, the two were trapped, and Gi-Hun could do nothing but watch as Jung-bae was executed right in front of him, while the rest of his squadron also perished, save for two.

Following that, we are left with a whole lot of questions about what’s to come from the final stretch of the series, so before Season 3 arrives in 2025, here’s a look at our most burning questions about what’s to come.

Squid Game, Season 3, 2025, Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S2
No Ju-han/Netflix

What will happen to Gi-Hun now?

All throughout Season 2, the Front Man has taken a special interest in Gi-Hun, staying close by his side throughout every game and development since it began. Since Front Man himself was once a player in the games before being recruited to lead them, we have to suspect that’s what he’s trying to do with Gi-Hun as well. So surely Gi-Hun won’t be killed as punishment for his revolt, right? Certainly, the care he took in concealing his identity by masking up as he executed Jung-bae means he doesn’t want to show his full hand to Gi-Hun just yet, so he must have some plans for his very near future. But just what those might be remains a mystery for now.

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game S2
No Ju-han/Netflix

Will Gi-hun ever figure out who 001 really is?

It’s either a testament to Gi-Hun’s ability to have faith in people or a sign of his unfailing gullibility that he didn’t immediately get suspicious of another player numbered 001 buddying up with him throughout the games. This is a very “fool me twice” situation, right? By the end of Season 2, though, In-ho still hadn’t fully shown himself to Gi-Hun or anyone who lived to tell the tale, so will he try to return to the games as 001 again, faking an injury or something to cover for his team’s casualties? And will Gi-Hun ever figure out the truth about this character? 

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game S2 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024
Netflix

For the players who stayed behind, will the games continue?

While there have already been hundreds of casualties, there was still a good amount of people left behind in the group dormitory when Gi-Hun and his soldiers marched off to battle the guards. So what will their fate be? While we know the guards and gamesmakers have little regard for the lives of these people, it’s hard to believe they would be punished for the decisions of others. So will they continue on in the games or get a chance to vote themselves free? If the latter, will they finally change their minds and choose “X”? 

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho in Squid Game
No Ju-han/Netflix

Will Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and Dae-ho (Kang Ha-nuel) be punished for participating in the attack?

After Dae-ho failed to return with the extra ammunition from the guards who died in the dorms, Hyun-ju headed back to the dorms to retrieve them herself but was stopped from returning to the fight by Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim). Both of them thus remained in the quarters alongside the others who refused to fight. Since both were very active in the attack — Hyun-ju was even a leader of the group thanks to her special forces training — will they be punished for participating? Even if the guards can’t put two and two together about their participation, Front Man surely knows who was in on the fight.

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game S2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Is Guard 11 still alive, and if so, what will she do next?

There was one guard who had a mini-rebellion of her own. Guard 11, who had some history with her leader, worked against her contemporaries who were trying to keep some players just alive enough to harvest their organs for their black market operation. It wasn’t until a pair of guards trapped her in her quarters and threatened to hurt her that she finally relented and let them get away with it. But her displeasure over the games is still very clear, so will she continue to go with the flow for safety’s sake, or will Gi-Hun’s rebellion inspire her to do something new?

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game S2
No Ju-han/Netflix

What will happen to Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and the rest of the searchers?

Throughout the season, Front Man’s brother continued his tireless search for the island in hopes of rescuing Gi-Hun and putting an end to the games once and for all. But they hit a major roadblock when a drone search led them to a hatch that immediately exploded in their faces. It was a deadly explosion, naturally, but Hwang Jun-ho was probably far back enough to survive. So will their search continue? And will they ever be successful?

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game S2
No Ju-han/Netflix

Is Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) going to give birth in the games?

The fact that the gamemakers allowed Jun-hee to join the games while she is pregnant proves they’re even more macabre than we already knew. Front Man certainly knows of her condition (and told her to seek medical attention after leaving the games after the six-legged pentathlon), as does her ex Lee Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan). So is she just going to continue waddling around trying not to die or what?

Squid Game final episodes
Netflix

What does that post-credits scene really mean?

After the devastating final moments of the finale, the credits began to roll. After the cast’s names scrolled, though, a new bit of footage popped up showing a trio of surviving players looking at the “Red Light, Green Light” doll and discovering a second boy doll across from it. Does this mean Season 3 will pick up with a return to the games, and if so, does the second doll portend double the danger ahead? We’ll find out soon enough when the series returns for its final stretch.

Squid Game




