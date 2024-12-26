[Warning: The following post contains spoilers about Squid Game Season 2.]

To say that Squid Game Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger would be an understatement. The season finale saw Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his allies arm themselves to rise up in rebellion against the guards of Squid Game, with a lot of lives lost in the process on both sides. While Gi-Hun and his eldest friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) almost made it to the management area, they were stopped by Hwang In-ho a.k.a. 001 a.k.a. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was finally showing them his true colors. With that, the two were trapped, and Gi-Hun could do nothing but watch as Jung-bae was executed right in front of him, while the rest of his squadron also perished, save for two.

Following that, we are left with a whole lot of questions about what’s to come from the final stretch of the series, so before Season 3 arrives in 2025, here’s a look at our most burning questions about what’s to come.

