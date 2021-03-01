Kate Winslet Plays a Cop in ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Chuck Lorre Tackles PTSD & More Spring TV Previews
The Television Critics Association held its winter press tour in January and February, giving TV Guide Magazine a tease of what’s coming. Don’t you love being a couch potato?!
Scroll down for the scoop on a documentary that granted access to the Vatican (Francesco), a new Chuck Lorre sitcom (United States of Al), Kate Winslet’s new limited series (Mare of Easttown), the In Treatment reboot, and more.
— Reporting by Kate Hahn, Jim Halterman, and Damian Holbrook