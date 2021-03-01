Kate Winslet Plays a Cop in ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Chuck Lorre Tackles PTSD & More Spring TV Previews

TV Insider Staff
1 Comment
The Television Critics Association held its winter press tour in January and February, giving TV Guide Magazine a tease of what’s coming. Don’t you love being a couch potato?!

Scroll down for the scoop on a documentary that granted access to the Vatican (Francesco), a new Chuck Lorre sitcom (United States of Al), Kate Winslet’s new limited series (Mare of Easttown), the In Treatment reboot, and more.

Reporting by Kate Hahn, Jim Halterman, and Damian Holbrook

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Francesco

For his two-hour documentary, director-producer Evgeny Afineevsky gained unprecedented access to the Vatican and Pope Francis, who offers his take on hot-button issues. Nothing was off limits. “I had full freedom,” says Afineevsky. Premieres Sunday, March 28, Discovery+

Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

United States of Al

On his hit sitcoms, producer Chuck Lorre tackles complicated subjects like alcoholism (Mom). Now he brings that deft comedic touch to the story of a PTSD-afflicted Marine vet (Parker Young) and his friendship with an Afghan interpreter (Adhir Kalyan). Premieres Thursday, April 1, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

Lifetime

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), who remarkably transforms into Mahalia Jackson in this biopic from producer Robin Roberts, relates to the beloved gospel singer: “Mahalia stood firm on her faith with God and I’ve also had to do the same.” Premieres Saturday, April 3, 8/7c, Lifetime

Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

Atlantic Crossing

In this drama inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s (Kyle MacLachlan) infatuation with Norwegian Crown Princess Martha (Sofia Helin), “We imagine what happened behind closed doors,” creator Alexander Eik teasers. Premieres Sunday, April 4, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

PBS

Hemingway

Documentarians Ken Burns and Lynn Novick dare to debunk the For Whom the Bell Tolls author’s self-created persona — “the wild man, the drunk,” says Burns — for a look at the real writer. Premieres Monday, April 5, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

HBO

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet delivers another star performance in this limited series. She’s a small-town Pennsylvania cop on a murder case that devastated her community. The story “gripped me right away,” says Winslet. Premieres Sunday, April 18, 10/9c, HBO

HBO

In Treatment

After giving incredible supporting turns on Orange Is the New Black and Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba deservedly takes the lead as a complicated therapist on the reboot of the 2008–10 Gabriel Byrne series. Appointment TV indeed! Premieres May, HBO

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Allen Leech
Sara Magnolia; John Russo

As Luck Would Have It

Downton Abbey‘s Allen Leech heads to Ireland for a Hallmark movie with a very Hallmark-y premise: An American (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) looking to buy land overseas meets a dashing local (Leech). Premieres Spring, Hallmark Channel

