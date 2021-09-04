Enjoying ‘Heels’ and ‘Ted Lasso’? Watch These 7 Other Sports Shows

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Stephen Amell in Heels, Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Starz; Apple TV+

You don’t have to love a sport to enjoy a TV show centered around it. You may even find yourself rooting for the team because of the players’ (and coaches’) stories.

Right now, there are two shows worth watching that combine a sport, heart, family, and character-driven plotlines: Ted Lasso (soccer, er, football), in its second season on Apple TV+, and Heels (wrestling), in its first season on Starz. And if you’ve enjoyed those, maybe you’re looking to expand your horizons to other series. After all, those themes are common across shows about all athletics.

'Ted Lasso': 8 Romantic Comedy References Made in 'Rainbow'See Also

'Ted Lasso': 8 Romantic Comedy References Made in 'Rainbow'

The rom-com got its due in this Season 2 installment.

You may even find yourself on the edge of your seat waiting to see if that ball will go into the basket on One Tree Hill or if a team will score a winning touchdown on Friday Night Lights because you’re invested in the characters’ lives.

Scroll down for Cobra Kai, Pitch, and more options to check out once you’re caught up on AFC Richmond and the Spade brothers.

Ted Lasso, Fridays, Apple TV+

Heels, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz

Daniel Ezra as Spencer, Spence Moore II as Chris. Taye Diggs as Billy, Da'Vinchi as Darnell in All American
Michael Yarish/The CW

All American (2018-Present)

Looking for a TV drama that tackles a sport (football) and important issues (racism, substance abuse) and, of course, high school drama (like complicated relationships)? The CW series — which began with Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) being recruited for Beverly High — has that and more. Plus, there’s a spinoff, All American: Homecoming, on the way as well.

Where to stream: Netflix

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralpha Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai
Guy D'Alema/Netflix

Cobra Kai (2018-Present)

If you were a fan of the Karate Kid film franchise, chances are you’re already watching the YouTube-turned-Netflix series that takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. (Or maybe you decided to tune in after karate became one of the events at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.) Either way, the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is just one part of why you’ll want to watch; there’s a new world of characters, too.

Where to stream: Netflix

Kyle Chandler as Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights
Dean Hendler / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

“Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose!” For five seasons, we followed Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), first with the Dillon Panthers, then the East Dillon Lions, along with his wife Tami (Connie Britton), their family, and the students at both high schools. It was the stories off the field that made us root for them on it.

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu

The Cast of GLOW
Erica Parise/Netflix

GLOW (2017-2019)

The Netflix dramedy followed Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and others as they audition, then join the wrestling promotion, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Like other shows, it was canceled too soon but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the heart at the center of it.

Where to stream: Netflix

Frank Grillo, Matt Lauria in Kingdom
Nicole Wilder / ©DirecTV / courtesy Everett Collection

Kingdom (2014-2017)

The good news is that now with streaming, you can watch this DirecTV drama about MMA fighters (starring Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, (Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas, and Matt Lauria) whenever you want. So if you’re looking for a series about family, with drama and tragedy — and a competitive sport thrown into the mix — you’ve found one.

Where to stream: Peacock

Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty in One Tree Hill
© The WB/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

Basketball was at the center of this teen drama starring Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz (though the focus was very much on the characters’ personal, especially love, lives). Yet some of the most memorable moments came on a court — whether it was the River Court, or a high school, college, or pro one — when these friends were just having a good time.

Where to stream: Hulu

Dan Lauria, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kylie Bunbury in Pitch
Ray Mickshaw/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Pitch (2016)

This Fox drama followed a pitcher (Kylie Bunbury) who became the first woman in Major League Baseball as she proved herself to her team, the San Diego Padres, including her catcher (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

Where to stream: Hulu

All American

Cobra Kai

Friday Night Lights

GLOW

Heels

Kingdom

One Tree Hill

Pitch

Ted Lasso