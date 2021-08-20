‘Ted Lasso’: 8 Romantic Comedy References Made in ‘Rainbow’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 5, “Rainbow.”]

Everyone’s favorite football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is declaring he’s a believing in “rom-communism,” an idea that no matter what lighthearted struggles we face there’s the possibility to be happy.

We’d expect nothing less from the optimistic individual, especially as he worms his way into Roy Kent’s (Brett Goldstein) coaching heart in this installment. Throughout the episode, consistent rom-com references are made, and in this instance, the love story is between Roy and football, which he isn’t able to fulfill with his new position as a commentator at Sky.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the references and rom-com tropes the episode touches on.

