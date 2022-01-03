‘Space Force’: First Look at Season 2, Plus Find Out When It Premieres (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
The Cast of Space Force
Diyah Pera/Netflix

“Not even gravity can keep them down” reads the tagline for Space Force Season 2, as seen in the poster, but can a new administration?

The Netflix original returns on Friday, February 18, the streaming service has announced, along with releasing the aforementioned poster and sneak peek photos. As you can see, the team looks to be having fun — and there’s quite the photo of General Mark Naird (Steve Carell).

According to the official description for the seven new episodes, they begin “with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Also returning as series regulars are John Malkovich (as Dr. Adrian Mallory), Ben Schwartz (as F. Tony Scarapiducci), Tawny Newsome (as Angela Ali), Diana Silvers (as Erin Naird), Jimmy O. Yang (as Dr. Chan Kaifang), and Don Lake (as Brad Gregory).

Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock serve as co-showrunners. Joining them as executive producers are Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, and Ken Kwapis.

Scroll down for a look at the photos.

Space Force, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 18, Netflix

Space Force Season 2 poster
Netflix
Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali in Space Force
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Erin Naird (Diana Silvers) and Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome)

Steve Carell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartz, Don Lake, John Malkovich in Space Force
Courtesy Of Netflix

General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), Dr. Chan Kaifang (Jimmy O. Yang), F. Tony Scarapiducci (Ben Schwartz), Brad Gregory (Don Lake), and Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich)

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci in Space Force
Courtesy Of Netflix

F. Tony Scarapiducci

Don Lake as Brad Gregory, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird in Space Force
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Brad Gregory and Erin Naird

JayR Tinaco as Xyler, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory in Space Force
Courtesy Of Netflix

Xyler (JayR Tinaco), Dr. Chan Kaifang, and Dr. Adrian Mallory

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang in Space Force
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Dr. Adrian Mallory and Dr. Chan Kaifang

