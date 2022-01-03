“Not even gravity can keep them down” reads the tagline for Space Force Season 2, as seen in the poster, but can a new administration?

The Netflix original returns on Friday, February 18, the streaming service has announced, along with releasing the aforementioned poster and sneak peek photos. As you can see, the team looks to be having fun — and there’s quite the photo of General Mark Naird (Steve Carell).

According to the official description for the seven new episodes, they begin “with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Also returning as series regulars are John Malkovich (as Dr. Adrian Mallory), Ben Schwartz (as F. Tony Scarapiducci), Tawny Newsome (as Angela Ali), Diana Silvers (as Erin Naird), Jimmy O. Yang (as Dr. Chan Kaifang), and Don Lake (as Brad Gregory).

Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock serve as co-showrunners. Joining them as executive producers are Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, and Ken Kwapis.

Scroll down for a look at the photos.

Space Force, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 18, Netflix