9 ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Who Found Fame After the Show

So You Think You Can Dance will soon make a jeté back onto Fox after nearly two years off the air. The network recently ordered an 18th season — set to debut on March 4 — with Cat Deeley returning as host and EP Nigel Lythgoe holding forth at the judge’ table alongside Dancing With the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and former SYTYCD contestant Allison Holker. (Comfort Fedoke, another SYTYCD alum, is also on board as a guest judge.)

Since 2005, the reality competition has been shining the spotlight on dancers of all stripes, some of whom use the opportunity to launch a showbiz career. “The show gave dancers a huge platform,” Holker told The New York Times in 2021. “It put our stories at the forefront. And there weren’t a lot of places for that elsewhere.”

Take the nine ex-contestants below, for instance. Like Holker, they didn’t give up the spotlight after leaving the So You Think You Can Dance stage.