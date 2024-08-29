Allison Holker Finds Romance Again After Death of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (PHOTO)

Allison Holker has found love once again a year and a half after the passing of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and her fans have shared their support.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum took to her Instagram page on Wednesday night (August 28) where she posted a photo of two shadows holding hands. She captioned the post with a simple love heart emoji.

Fans jumped into the comments to express their happiness that Holker had again found love.

“You deserve all the happiness,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way. Blessings you and to whoever you choose to share your life with,” said another.

Another added, “You deserve all the happiness and love Allison.”

“Cant wait to see who is the lucky guy,” added one fan.

“Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison,” another wrote.

“It’s been a long time coming. Proud of you for taking the leap,” added another.

Holker and Boss met on SYTYCD and tied the knot in 2013. The former couple had two children together, Maddox (8) and Zaia (4) — Boss also adopted Weslie (16), Holker’s daughter with her former fiancé. On December 13, 2022, Boss died by suicide. He was 40-years-old.

Speaking with People back in June, Holker said she hoped to find love again.

“I think I am a person that I always say the quote, ‘Romanticize your life.’ And I think, though I’ve gone through so much, I’m still a believer in living a big life. There’s not been one moment that I haven’t thought to myself, ‘I still want to live a big life,'” Holker said.

She continued, “I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.”

“I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn’t have to go away,” Holker shared, adding that when it comes to dating again, “I would embrace it.”