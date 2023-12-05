‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Renewed for Season 18 at Fox

Fox‘s reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance will officially be back for an 18th season.

According to TV Line, the series’ new season will arrive Monday, March 4 at 9/8c, bringing on series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe as a judge alongside a new panel. Dancing With the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and SYTYCD‘s Allison Holker are set to feature alongside him. Meanwhile, series All-Star Comfort Fedoke will guest judge during the auditions.

And don’t count out Cat Deeley, as the long-time host will reprise her role on the series. Usually set in Los Angeles, the action is also shifting to the East Coast, with all filming slated to take place in Atlanta, where Fox’s other shows, Snake Oil and LEGO Masters tape.

Season 18 is expected to infuse the DNA of the beloved reality competition with a new format, per TV Line. Each week, contestants will compete in new dance challenges that are going to give them a taste of the career. Challenges will range from performing in a music video to appearing in a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe with Broadway stage performers.

Eliminations will take place once a week, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season finale, but only one dancer can be crowned the winner, earning the $100,000 grand prize and highly-coveted champion title. There will also be more personal time spent with the dancers for audiences to connect more with their stories. In other words, it’s some can’t-miss TV.

Originally debuting in 2005, So You Think You Can Dance has captivated audiences for years, running regularly for 16 seasons through September 2019. It returned for Season 17 in May 2022 and will now be back for even more fun in 2024. Don’t miss it!

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, March 4, 2024, 9/8c, Fox