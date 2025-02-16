‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ Red Carpet Arrivals: Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig & More

Dan Clarendon
Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, and Kristen Wiig
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live cast members from all eras of the NBC show — and those cast members’ famous fans — converged at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Sunday, February 16, for SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

But before the attendees packed into Studio 8H, SNL’s longtime soundstage, they walked the red carpet, giving us a chance to see these funny folk seriously dressed up.

See their buttoned-up looks in the photo gallery below!

Camryn Manheim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Padilla
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cher
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jack White & Olivia Jean
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halsey
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Stiles
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meryl Streep
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sandra Oh
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Awkwafina
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bad Bunny
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Pine
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Keke Palmer
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Fischer & Amy Schumer
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lucy Liu
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zahra Rock & Chris Rock
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robyn
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Claire Danes
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joanna Newsom & Andy Samberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma Stone & Dave McCary
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leslie Jones
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyga
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cheri Oteri
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laura Dern
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Susan Saint James
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jackie & Adam Sandler
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Casey Wilson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martin Short
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nick Jonas
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fred Armisen & Riki Lindhome
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Adria Arjona & Jason Momoa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Horatio Sanz
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Kattan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Steve Buscemi & Karen Ho
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

James Austin Johnson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Sweeney
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jack Harlow
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kyle Mooney
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nora Dunn
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Abby Elliott
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Gardner
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Melissa Villaseñor
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cecily Strong
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anthony Michael Hall & Lucia Hall
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Paul Rudd
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Molly Shannon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laraine Newman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Andrew Dismukes
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jonathan Roumie
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jon Lovitz
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amy Poehler
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jane Curtin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Peyton Manning
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Matt Rogers
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bowen Yang
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tina Fey
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David Harbour
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Judd Apatow
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Garrett Morris
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ellen Cleghorne
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robin Duke
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rob Riggle
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taran Killam
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

