‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ Red Carpet Arrivals: Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig & More
Saturday Night Live cast members from all eras of the NBC show — and those cast members’ famous fans — converged at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Sunday, February 16, for SNL50: The Anniversary Special.
But before the attendees packed into Studio 8H, SNL’s longtime soundstage, they walked the red carpet, giving us a chance to see these funny folk seriously dressed up.
See their buttoned-up looks in the photo gallery below!
SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Now Streaming, Peacock
