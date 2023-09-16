‘Sleepy Hollow’ Turns 10: Where Is the Cast Now?

A classic Washington Irving short story got a modern-day update 10 years ago with the supernatural drama Sleepy Hollow, starring Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane and Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills, the cop he meets when he travels centuries into the future. Together, the duo work to unravel a mystery of biblical proportions. (And yes, the Headless Horseman was involved.)

The Fox series debuted on September 16, 2013, and aired four seasons, ending its run on March 31, 2017, a year after Beharie made a surprise exit.

Sleepy Hollow returned to the headlines this year, however, with the release of the book Burn It Down, in which journalist Maureen Ryan reported allegations that filming the show was “grueling,” “hellish,” and “brutal,” as The Hollywood Reporter recapped. (Ryan also delved into the allegedly disparate on-set treatment of Beharie, a Black woman, and Mison, a white man. Beharie previously told The New York Times that “everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go.”)

Despite the controversy, the show still has a special place in the hearts of its “Sleepyhead” fans. For those devotees, here’s the latest on the Sleepy Hollow cast members.