‘Sleepy Hollow’ Turns 10: Where Is the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Sleepy Hollow' cast
Micahel Lavine/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Throwback More Throwbacks

A classic Washington Irving short story got a modern-day update 10 years ago with the supernatural drama Sleepy Hollow, starring Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane and Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills, the cop he meets when he travels centuries into the future. Together, the duo work to unravel a mystery of biblical proportions. (And yes, the Headless Horseman was involved.)

The Fox series debuted on September 16, 2013, and aired four seasons, ending its run on March 31, 2017, a year after Beharie made a surprise exit.

Sleepy Hollow returned to the headlines this year, however, with the release of the book Burn It Down, in which journalist Maureen Ryan reported allegations that filming the show was “grueling,” “hellish,” and “brutal,” as The Hollywood Reporter recapped. (Ryan also delved into the allegedly disparate on-set treatment of Beharie, a Black woman, and Mison, a white man. Beharie previously told The New York Times that “everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go.”)

Despite the controversy, the show still has a special place in the hearts of its “Sleepyhead” fans. For those devotees, here’s the latest on the Sleepy Hollow cast members.

Tom Mison
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Mison (Ichabod Crane)

Mison starred as family man Jack in the Paramount+ thriller series The Ex-Wife last year. He also capped off his two-season arc as Lord Harlan, ruler of Pennsa, on the Apple TV+ action-adventure series See.

Nicole Beharie
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Nicole Beharie (Abbie Mills)

Beharie starred in the 2020 film Miss Juneteenth and recurred as Kate in the 2021 Max miniseries Scenes From a Marriage. Now she’s playing new anchor Christina Hunter in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

Orlando Jones
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Orlando Jones (Frank Irving)

Jones has a recurring role as Martin Eddie, landscaper father of Gregory (Tyler James Williams), on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. He also played athletic director Emory Price in the second season of the Apple TV+ sports drama Swagger.

Katia Winter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katia Winter (Katrina Crane)

Winter recurred as Russian mob boss Little Nina in Season 3 of the Prime Video superhero series The Boys last year, and she starred as Karolina Andersson in the BBC police procedural Granite Harbour.

Lyndie Greenwood
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Lyndie Greenwood (Jenny Mills)

Greenwood now headlines the CTV workplace comedy Shelved in her native Canada, playing library branch head Wendy Yarmouth. She previously recurred as exobiologist Elvi Okoye in the Prime Video sci-fi series The Expanse.

John Noble
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

John Noble (Henry Parrish)

In recent years, Noble voiced the tyrant known as The Diviner in the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy and played attorney Wilkinson in the Stan comedy Totally Completely Fine in his native Australia. You’ll also see him in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama Severance.

Nikki Reed
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nikki Reed (Betsy Ross)

Reed hasn’t been seen onscreen since she played Rachel Thompson in the Netflix sci-fi series V-Wars, in which she starred alongside real-life husband Ian Somerhalder. But she and Somerhalder welcomed their second baby this June.

Shannyn Sossamon
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Shannyn Sossamon (Pandora)

Last year, Sossamon starred in the Hulu horror film Grimcutty, playing Leah Chaudhry, the mother in a family haunted by an internet meme come to life. And in Backspot, a film hitting the festival circuit this year, she plays Tracy, mother of an ambitious cheerleader.

Zach Appelman
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zach Appelman (Joe Corbin)

Appelman has made recent guest appearances on The Equalizer, FBI, The Good Fight, and Special Ops: Lioness. He also booked a role in the Marg Helgenberger pilot Getaway, which NBC opted not to pick up in 2021.

Lance Gross
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lance Gross (Daniel Reynolds)

Gross continues to star as husband and father Calvin Payne on the BET series House of Payne, as he has since the sitcom’s TBS days in the mid-2000s. He also played hostage-taker Black Caesar in this year’s BET+ movie Call Her King.

Jessica Camacho
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Camacho (Sophie Foster)

Camacho currently stars as attorney Emily Lopez in the legal drama All Rise, which is now wrapping up its final season on OWN. She has also appeared in two episodes of the CBS series S.W.A.T., playing FBI Agent Jackie Vasquez.

Janina Gavankar
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janina Gavankar (Diana Thomas)

Gavankar portrayed Ren Bhullar, daughter of a drug lord, in the second season of the ABC crime drama Big Sky. Coming up, she’ll play Commander Knoxx in next year’s film Borderlands, an adaptation of the video game series of the same name.

Rachel Melvin as Alex Norwood and Jerry MacKinnon as Jake Wells in 'Sleepy Hollow'
Tina Rowden/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jerry MacKinnon (Jake Wells)

MacKinnon (seen here with Sleepy Hollow costar Rachel Melvin) appeared in the 2018 films Dude and Imperfections and played attorney Alex Kaplan in the fourth and fifth seasons of the Prime Video crime drama Bosch. Since then, however, the actor seems to have dropped out of the public eye.

Rachel Melvin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Melvin (Alex Norwood)

After playing Chelsea Brady on Days of Our Lives between 2005 and 2009, Melvin made a surprise return to the NBC-turned-Peacock soap opera this month for the funeral of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Off-screen, Melvin tied the knot with Kevin Barnett last year.

Oona Yaffe
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Oona Yaffe (Molly Thomas)

Earlier this year, movie buffs caught Yaffe as a young version of Phillipa Soo’s character in the romance film One True Loves. And last year, the actor starred in the short film Picture Day.

Jeremy Davies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Davies (Malcolm Dreyfuss)

In 2020, Davies guest starred in episodes of FBI and The Rookie. Since then, he popped up in the 2021 horror film The Black Phone and the 2022 thriller The Infernal Machine.

Sleepy Hollow (2013)

Janina Gavankar

Jeremy Davies

Jerry MacKinnon

Jessica Camacho

John Noble

Katia Winter

Lance Gross

Lyndie Greenwood

Nicole Beharie

Nikki Reed

Oona Yaffe

Orlando Jones

Rachel Melvin

Shannyn Sossamon

Tom Mison

Zach Appelman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Katja Herbers in Evil - Season 3 Episode 6
1
‘Evil’ Season 4 Sneak Peek, ‘Good Burger 2’ & More of Paramount+ NYCC Plans
Park Eun-bin at Critics Choice Awards
2
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin is Stranded on Desert Island in ‘Castaway Diva’
Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the premiere of 'Yellowstone' in June 2018
3
‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Wanted Power to Veto Taylor Sheridan’s Scripts
Drew Barrymore at Santa Clarita Diet premiere
4
Drew Barrymore Apologizes to Writers After Resuming Talk Show
Sebastian Noel in 'The Challenge: USA'
5
‘The Challenge: USA’: Sebastian Talks Targeting Cory & Relationship With Tori