Shrinking Season 1 ended on a literal cliffhanger that we’ve been waiting to see addressed for over a year. Thankfully, the charming Apple TV+ comedy is coming back soon; Season 2 will premiere on October 16 with its first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly after that.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives including his own.

Jimmy’s radical therapy advice emboldened one of his clients, Heidi Gardner‘s Grace, to go to extreme measures with her emotionally abusive partner. That’s the top of our list of Shrinking burning questions we need answered in Season 2. Below, see them all.

Shrinking, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 16, Apple TV+