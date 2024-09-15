How Will ‘SEAL Team’ End? Predictions for Jason, Ray & 6 More Major Characters?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis — 'SEAL Team'
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 7 “Mission Creep.”]

With only three episodes left of SEAL Team after this week (the finale drops on October 6 on Paramount+), we can’t help but wonder how it will end. And considering the high stakes and intense situations these characters are put in, that could very well include a major death.

“You do get to see where folks land. And yeah, it’s going to be powerful, but I think that our audiences are going to be able to maybe walk away still wanting more but satisfied,” Toni Trucks told us ahead of the final season premiere.

But will that be still with Bravo? Dead? Figuring out the next chapter? Scroll down for our predictions for how the show will end for Jason (David Boreanaz), Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), Omar (Raffi Barsoumian), Sonny (A.J. Buckley), Davis (Trucks), Brock (Justin Melnick), Trent (Tyler Grey), and Drew (Beau Knapp), then head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts.

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 7
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Jason (David Boreanaz)

Sadly, we can’t help but think that the show is going to end with Jason dead. There’s the fact that he keeps running back into the fire and that no matter how much he’s trying to find a balance between operating and his life at home, it just doesn’t work out. Plus, Boreanaz told us ahead of the final season premiering that the “ultimate end” for his character could be “on the battlefield.” But hey, maybe something will change and he could even get a happily ever after with Mandy (Jessica Paré). If it does, it’s hard to imagine him not being in the fight in some way.

“It’s a real heavy hand in dealing with the first kill,” Boreanaz previously told us about Jason’s ending. “What does that do to him? How does that start to haunt him? How does he deal with it? Does he go back and make amends with it somehow? And then ultimately if he does go back and make amends with it, will it ultimately kill?” He also told us that when it comes to returning for a revival, Jason “may not be able to do that.”

Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 2
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.)

Ray’s days with Bravo are already numbered: He’s retiring, with plans to run the Spenser House to help veterans (named after Clay, RIP) with his wife Naima (Parisa Fakhri). Optimistically, this seems like the likely ending for Ray—unless that last ride with Bravo ends tragically for him. But that might be just a bit too painful of a note to end the series on, especially after watching him with his family for all seven seasons. All we know is that with all the build-up to his retirement, we don’t see him changing his mind and continuing to operate.

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 2
Trae Patton / Paramount+

Omar (Raffi Barsoumian)

Omar has gone from the new guy on the team to a trusted member of it—and someone who’s also now stepping, at least, into the role of Bravo 2, on his own, without support from Ray once the other man retires. That could be where we last see him, officially second-in-command. But what if Jason’s also not around and Bravo needs a new leader? The series could then end with Omar as the team’s leader.

A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 7
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Sonny (A.J. Buckley)

Sonny may be wowing people with his kit, but there’s no way he’s someone who will willingly leave Bravo and we don’t see the show ending with him dead, so something tells us he’ll be on the team, maybe even Bravo 2 to Omar’s Bravo 1 if the other man ends up its leader. As for his and Davis’ complicated relationship, we can’t help but think that the last episode could at the very least give some hope that these two have a future.

Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Davis (Toni Trucks)

We’ve really seen Davis step up this season in her fight to change warfighting, and it’s seemingly paying off. In fact, in Episode 7, she’s even offered a promotion: With Admiral Rivas (Alex Fernandez ) likely heading to the Pentagon, he’ll need a first-class admiral’s aide as his right hand, and he wants her. She says it would be a dream to have that impact, but then Blackburn (Judd Lormand) calls her into his office to talk about something we’re not privy to just yet. Is something jeopardizing that potential move? Is there something else on the table?

“I cried when I read the finale. And even more so I cried when I read Davis’ ending because the way they laid it out, I really didn’t expect what ultimately happened. I think audiences will be satisfied for all parties,” Trucks told us.

Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer and Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds with “Pepper” — 'SEAL Team'
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Trent (Tyler Grey) and Brock (Justin Melnick)

This is pretty obvious: These two are going to remain on Bravo longer than anyone else. No one else can handle its canine member like Brock, and it doesn’t seem like any injury is going to keep Trent off the team for too long.

Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5
Michael Moriatis / Paramount+

Drew (Beau Knapp)

His journey is pretty clear. He’s already started opening up to Bravo, after revealing that he lost his entire previous team (Echo), and that seems like it’s just going to continue, even if he does continue to try to push them away at times. He’s likely going to be one of the ones still on Bravo when those final credits roll.

