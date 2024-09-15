[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 7 “Mission Creep.”]

With only three episodes left of SEAL Team after this week (the finale drops on October 6 on Paramount+), we can’t help but wonder how it will end. And considering the high stakes and intense situations these characters are put in, that could very well include a major death.

“You do get to see where folks land. And yeah, it’s going to be powerful, but I think that our audiences are going to be able to maybe walk away still wanting more but satisfied,” Toni Trucks told us ahead of the final season premiere.

But will that be still with Bravo? Dead? Figuring out the next chapter? Scroll down for our predictions for how the show will end for Jason (David Boreanaz), Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), Omar (Raffi Barsoumian), Sonny (A.J. Buckley), Davis (Trucks), Brock (Justin Melnick), Trent (Tyler Grey), and Drew (Beau Knapp), then head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts.

