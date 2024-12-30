Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

Now that David Boreanaz has wrapped seven seasons of SEAL Team, what’s next for him? He’s gone from one long-running show to another (and another), with Buffy the Vampire Slayer into Angel, then Bones, then the Paramount+ military drama that aired its series finale in October 2024.

“I don’t sit down and go, ‘That’s going to be the next thing,'” Boreanaz tells TV Insider while discussing how he feels about the end of SEAL Team. “I have some really great fruits of labor that are paying off right now that are going to bring some really nice opportunities for me come the new year. And I don’t sit back and say, ‘Well, this is the next series I’m going to do.'” What he looks at is “it makes sense for me and also the character and what I would like to do.”

He continues, “Obviously I’m in a very different part of my life and my career, and I’m fortunate to be able to be offered some really great things and look at them very wisely in a mature level and take that for what it is.” He points out how much the landscape has changed in the past five years. “I think the ability to take on maybe one or two different types of series would be an interesting feat.”

He couldn’t say much specifically about what might be coming up, including work with different types of producers, including possibly a few he met on SEAL Team. “I have some really great things that I feel as though will fit nicely into my game. But all in all, I can say that, let’s see, 1, 2, 3 are very different types of characters, that’s for sure. Well, one is a little bit more — I can say one is really cool, a passion project. One is a little similar but not in nature and kind of retired in a way, but now gets hired. That’s all I’m going to say. I don’t want to say too much because you know me. It’s like, hey, I live in the now and see what comes my way. I think that people know that about me.”

He’s open to TV, film, and theater, but admits, “I’d probably shy away from a network series these days just because of the time and the amount that’s ordered. It’s just a lot of work.” Still, all in all, “some good things.”

What do you want to see Boreanaz do next? Let us know in the comments section below.