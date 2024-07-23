Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

There’s “one last ride with Bravo” coming, with SEAL Team Season 7, premiering with two episodes on Sunday, August 11, on Paramount+. (We’ll have to wait to find out why Toni Trucks‘ Davis says that in the trailer.) And of course the question that has to be asked is simple: Could it continue after these final episodes? Trucks is certainly going to miss the show and her character.

“I’m sorry [it’s ending],” she tells TV Insider. “I feel like seven seasons have gone by in such a flash, and it is sad. Someone was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you excited to go on to the next thing?’ And I’m like, ‘In a way.’ But I’ve been living with this person for so long that I’m going to miss her in a way.”

But at a time when revivals are more common than ever—there are two on Paramount+ right now, with Criminal Minds: Evolution and Frasier—could we get more SEAL Team in the future? (There was talk of a movie at one point, but nothing came of it, which Trucks says left her “so disappointed.”)

“I always stay hopeful when I think about these characters. I like to think that they’re out there still having adventures. And it would be something that would be interesting coming back to, either from a different angle or after some time has passed,” says Trucks. “I can really see these stories, and the audiences are so attached to this world that we’ve created that it almost seems a bit of a shame not to continue to explore it.”

She’s all for it coming back: “If you want to go whisper in somebody’s ear, I’ll back you up.”

But for now, the show is ending with these 10 episodes of Season 7, and according to Trucks, the finale is “really satisfying.”

She admits, “I was quite nervous when I read the last episode. I just was like, how can they write anything that’s going to make me feel satisfied with being able to walk away from this? And I did. It’s odd to say after all these years, but I cried when I read the finale. And even more so I cried when I read Davis’ ending because the way they laid it out, I really didn’t expect what ultimately happened. I think audiences will be satisfied for all parties. You do get to see where folks land. And yeah, it’s going to be powerful, but I think that our audiences are going to be able to maybe walk away still wanting more but satisfied.”

Looking ahead, Trucks is excited about what’s next for her, though she doesn’t know what that is just yet. “I’ve been joking, maybe something not in uniform would be interesting. I have had quite a run of things in uniform, but the truth is I’m good at that,” she says. “So if I had my druthers, doing something in the comedy world would be amazing. I have done comedy in the past. I did a Comedy Central series while I was doing SEAL Team called Corporate, which is really fun.”

She continues, “my dream is to do something in the sci-fi world. I love sci-fi, and I think that would be neat to play. I’m just really open. It’s kind of like the world is our oyster at this point, but we’re going to have a little bit of mourning time here. I mean, gosh, we finished SEAL Team two months ago, so we’re still kind of gear shifting. And I think the industry’s gear shifting, too, just in terms of what’s getting made and what happened while we were doing SEAL Team. Everything feels different, but I’m excited about what’s to come. I’ve enjoyed auditioning for things. I haven’t auditioned in a while, and it’s been fun to be other people.”

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Sunday, August 11, Paramount+