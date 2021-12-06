‘SEAL Team’: 9 Burning Questions for the 2022 Return on Paramount+

There’s good news, and there’s bad news after the latest SEAL Team. The good news is that it didn’t end on a major cliffhanger (rather, a major blowout). The bad news is that it’s the last new episodes of 2021, with the next set to be released on Paramount+ on January 2.

In Season 5, Episode 10 “Head On,” Bravo was given a different assignment, an Omega op that was volunteer-only and they were told could last between one and six months in South America. They were operating outside traditional structures and not technically working for the DOD or recognized by the CIA. They were given complete autonomy to execute the missions, with no oversight, no backup, no footprint, and no protection. They had limited communication back home, are on their own, and have no cavalry — no exceptions.

Once in South America, they found out they were to dismantle Venezuela’s nuclear weapons program, by capturing or killing one of Dr. Jin’s — the scientist who defected from North Korea — students. He was key to the program. From the beginning, Clay (Max Thieriot), who was only there to keep an eye on Jason (David Boreanaz) with his recent memory problems, pushed back against his team leader. The op, of course, didn’t go as planned, but they did improvise and kill the man (though Clay kept arguing that capturing would be better, to see if he could shine a light on the program). And then things got… messy.

As we wait for SEAL Team‘s return, we’re taking a look at the questions we have after the first 10 episodes of Season 5.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+