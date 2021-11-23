9 Reasons We’re Grateful for ‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 — and Its Move to Paramount+

If you haven’t been staying up to date on SEAL Team, whether because there’s just too much on or you don’t subscribe to Paramount+ so you couldn’t follow after the move from CBS, you’re missing out because it’s having probably its best season yet.

The military drama aired its first four episodes, including the first of a three-parter, on CBS before moving over to the streaming service. It was during that arc that Bravo 1, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), found out that Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré), who supposedly left the agency last season, was in trouble. That opened the door for something that some fans had been waiting years for once they returned home. And that’s just one of the highlights of Season 5 so far.

Scroll down as we take a look at the reasons we’re grateful for SEAL Team right now, both for what we’re seeing in Season 5 and for what we’ve gotten with the move to Paramount+.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+