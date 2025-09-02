Meet ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51’s Newcomers (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
SNL Stars
NBC

Saturday Night Live

Out with the old, in with the new. Such is the case with Saturday Night Live, which, after a slew of cast exits, is now welcoming five newcomers for the show’s next season.

NBC announced on September 2 that the following stars have been added to the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 51 as featured players: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Scroll down to learn more about SNL‘s newcomers.

Tommy Brennan
Juliet Farmer via NBC

Tommy Brennan

Tommy’s bio tells us, “Tommy Brennan joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023 and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Brennan is from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and his birthday is June 1.”

Jeremy Culhane
Ellyn Jameson via NBC

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy’s bio reads, “Jeremy Culhane joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Culhane is known for his viral TikTok and online videos and is a regular on Dropout TV. He also performs with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. Culhane is from Altadena, California. and his birthday is February 17.”

Ben Marshall
Andrew Thomas via NBC

Ben Marshall

Ben’s bio reads, “Ben Marshall joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Marshall joined the SNL writing staff in 2021 and has appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio ‘Please Don’t Destroy.’ Marshall is from Savannah, Georgia, and his birthday is May 1.”

Kam Patterson
Jim Cambridge via NBC

Kam Patterson

Kam’s bio from NBC reads: “Kam Patterson joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Patterson is a stand-up comedian and a regular on live comedy podcast Kill Tony. He can next be seen in Netflix’s 72 Hours. Patterson is from Orlando, Florida, and his birthday is April 10.”

Veronika Slowikowska
Cobey Arner via NBC

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronica is a Canadian comedian who appeared on What We Do in the Shadows.

