Meet ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51’s Newcomers (PHOTOS)
Out with the old, in with the new. Such is the case with Saturday Night Live, which, after a slew of cast exits, is now welcoming five newcomers for the show’s next season.
NBC announced on September 2 that the following stars have been added to the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 51 as featured players: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.
Scroll down to learn more about SNL‘s newcomers.
