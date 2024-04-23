The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 has been revealed!

This year’s theme is “Drag Queens Save the World,” and for the first time ever the queens will be competing for charity. The photos of Drag Race All Stars Season 9 cast show they’re ready for a fabulous battle.

In this new season, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 will premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 17 exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also be available on Fridays on the streaming platform. The episodes take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

The All Stars announcement comes after the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 finale on Friday, April 19, which saw Taiwanese queen Nymphia Wind crowned as the winner.

Meet the queens of All Stars Season 9, as well as their selected charities, in the gallery below.

