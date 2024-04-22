Nymphia Wind, you’re a winner, baby! The drag superstar of Taiwan is the new winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Nymphia was crowned in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 finale on Friday, April 19 after an epic lip-sync battle with Sapphira Cristál to Kylie Minogue‘s “Padam Padam” (in third place was the season’s “villain” with a redemption arc, Plane Jane). This win makes her the first East Asian drag queen to win the competition.

In Drag Race, multiple finale outcomes are filmed during the finale taping event. The final three queens don’t know who won until the finished episode airs on MTV. The series always hosts a viewing party with the queens from the season to watch the finale, with the final three waiting backstage. They find out RuPaul‘s decision at the same time as everyone else, and then the official crowning takes place. TV Insider was present at the Season 16 viewing event, and the lip-sync performances from Nymphia, Sapphira, and Plane that came after the crowning were nothing short of electric.

The look on Nymphia’s face after victory was one of shock. Clad in gold (and her signature bananas) from head to toe, the queen sat with her eyes wide and her jaw dropped as she looked over at Sapphira (see her live reaction below).

Here, Nymphia explains that shocked feeling, how she put together her winning final lip-sync (her first of the season — you never found her in the bottom two!), her reaction to the President of Taiwan celebrating her win, and more to TV Insider.

Congratulations on your win! Can you tell me the feelings and thoughts that were running through you when you won? You looked shocked.

Nymphia Wind: I went blank. It was because it felt so unreal. They said my name, I was like, huh? I think my brain didn’t register that I had won, and it’s slowly setting in that I’m actually the winner of season 16. It’s crazy. It has always been a big dream of mine to be the first East Asian winner on Drag Race, so it’s crazy to actually have achieved that.

I think it’ll hit me when I actually have a week off just to really relax. Now, it’s like next club, next flight, next club, gig, gig, gig, which I also enjoy because I love traveling around and seeing all the fans and seeing the promoters and seeing the different nightlife and drag scenes. So it’s always very exciting, but it’s also busy and you don’t really have downtime.

I love that Lady Gaga reference. You performed “Marry the Night” at the finale watch party. Why that song as your first post-victory performance?

Oh my God, I love that song so much. There’s just something in that song that’s like, get your life together. You are the person who is in control of your life. Even if life throws you bullsh*t and trash, you could still survive all of that and marry the night. Just live your life. That’s what this song represents for me. It’s very passionate and fighting an upward battle and it’s just so inspiring for me, trying to dig yourself out of the dump. Even your lowest days, you find ways to get back up.

In the final lip-sync against Sapphira, which was absolutely sickening, was there ever a moment where you thought, “Oh my God, I think I just won”?

No. I had this manifestation. My roommate made me do this list before the new year. You write down your goals for the year, and I wrote down, “I’m going to get on Drag Race Season 16 and win.” I feel like that seed was already planted when I wrote it down, so I haven’t been thinking about winning. I just thought to myself, “Don’t be the first early outs and just have fun in the process and whatever happens, happens.”

When you were announced as the winner, there was a look of shock on your face and you locked eyes with Sapphira for a long moment. Why did you want to have that moment of connection with her?

Because I know Sapphira wants to win this very much, and I know it means a lot to her. Obviously, I was still in a state of shock; I didn’t realize I had won. I just wanted to let her know that we did this and no matter what happens, we’re all sickening and it’s a collective effort. You want to be graceful in front of someone whose dream is maybe shattered. It’s sad, but it’s reality and it’s the way this competition is.

Tell me how the idea for the Boba Tea reveal came together. I’m sure you heard it at the watch party room, but there was pandemonium when that happened.

I wanted to represent my country, Taiwan, but I didn’t want to just put a flag and call it a day, so I thought, what can I do? Then I thought of bubble tea. Bubble tea is the national drink of Taiwan and I thought, yeah, this is perfect. I’m representing my country without sticking a flag on it, so I went with bubble tea and I had discussed with this designer what I wanted to do. We kind of came up with [putting] balloons [under a cape] to represent Boba flying out.

How much did you have to practice ripping off that dress while doing a cartwheel?