‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘The Practice’ & Dozens More TV Shows to Leave Hulu

Dozens of TV shows — including Ally McBeal, The Practice, and four-time Outstanding Drama Emmy winner Hill Street Blues — are slated to leave Hulu in coming weeks.

The content-culling on Hulu comes ahead of a “one app experience” that will combine the Disney-controlled platform with streaming sibling Disney+ later this year, according to Deadline, which reported the removals.

The programs disappearing from Hulu include 18 titles from Disney’s 20th Television. Those titles, scheduled to be pulled from the platform on September 30, are:

Deadline also listed various Fox shows that will leave Hulu, with several disappearing on September 25:

And the site named TV shows from Paramount’s catalog — including titles from CBS, VH1, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, and Paramount Network Mexico — that will leave Hulu between September 30 and October 14:

In addition, a couple of NBC News and Nat Geo shows are on the chopping block, and sources told the site that some ABC News shows and the entire WWE hub is leaving Hulu on September 25.

The only good news for TV fans that Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back, Lego Masters, The Masked Singer, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior, and Next Level Chef will continue to stream on Hulu. Those shows were due to be removed from Hulu on September 25, as well, but a last-minute license extension reversed their fate, Deadline adds.