‘Resident Alien,’ ‘Upload’ & ‘Alien: Earth’ Stars Stun in Our SDCC Portraits (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

Sci-fi shows are right at home at San Diego Comic-Con, and the casts and producers of two fan-favorites and one that’s sure to become one were on hand to tease what’s still to come.

The stars of and creative minds behind Resident AlienUpload, and Alien: Earth stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to discuss their shows as well as pose for (and have fun with) portraits. Check them all about below.

Present for Resident Alien were stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Alice Wetterlund, along with showrunner Chris Sheridan, and this will be their last Comic-Con, since, as TV Insider broke on July 24 (one day before their panel), the series has been canceled after four seasons. The series finale will air on August 8.

Also ending is Upload, with four episodes dropping on Prime Video on August 25, and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, and Allegra Edwards, and creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels appeared to tease the finale.

SDCC 2025: Behind the Scenes With Stars of 'IWTV,' 'Outlander' & More
Related

SDCC 2025: Behind the Scenes With Stars of 'IWTV,' 'Outlander' & More

Stars Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay,  and Samuel Blenkin, creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, and executive producer David Zucker brought their new show, FX’s Alien: Earth, to Comic-Con. It will premiere on August 12.

Scroll down to check out all the portraits of these three casts and producers.

Chris Sheridan, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Alan Tudyk, and Sara Tomko — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien

Showrunner Chris Sheridan, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Alan Tudyk, and Sara Tomko

Alan Tudyk — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Alan Tudyk — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Alice Wetterlund — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alice Wetterlund

Alice Wetterlund — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Alice Wetterlund — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Chris Sheridan — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Showrunner Chris Sheridan

Corey Reynolds — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Corey Reynolds

Corey Reynolds — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Corey Reynolds— 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sara Tomko — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sara Tomko

Sara Tomko — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sara Tomko — 'Resident Alien' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Allegra Edwards, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Greg Daniels, and Kevin Bigley — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Upload

Allegra Edwards, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, creator/executive producer/director Greg Daniels, and Kevin Bigley

Allegra Edwards — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Allegra Edwards

Allegra Edwards — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Allegra Edwards — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Andy Allo — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Andy Allo

Andy Allo — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Andy Allo — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Greg Daniels — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Creator/executive producer/director Greg Daniels

Kevin Bigley — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Kevin Bigley

Kevin Bigley — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Kevin Bigley — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Robbie Amell — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Robbie Amell

Robbie Amell — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Robbie Amell — 'Upload' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, David Zucker, Noah Hawley, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Samuel Blenkin — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alien: Earth

Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, executive producer David Zucker, creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Samuel Blenkin

Alex Lawther — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alex Lawther

Alex Lawther — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Alex Lawther — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Babou Ceesay — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Babou Ceesay

Babou Ceesay — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Babou Ceesay — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
David Zucker — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer David Zucker

Noah Hawley — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley

Samuel Blenkin — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Samuel Blenkin

Samuel Blenkin — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Samuel Blenkin — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sydney Chandler — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sydney Chandler

Sydney Chandler — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sydney Chandler — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Timothy Olyphant — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Timothy Olyphant — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler — 'Alien: Earth' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside Sterling K. Brown’s Thrilling New Adventure ‘Washington Black’

In the Hulu drama, Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. shed new light on the slave narrative by way of a gifted young boy’s thrilling life. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Alien: Earth

Resident Alien

Upload




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Wins $58,000 After Fans Bash Trip Prize
Cynthia Watros and Katelyn MacMullen - 'General Hospital'
2
‘GH’s Cynthia Watros Talks Willow’s Wedding Day Shocker & Nina’s Betrayal
Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
3
Jensen Ackles Talks Finally Working With Justin Hartley on ‘Tracker’
Building the Band cast
4
Which ‘Building the Band’ Bands Are Still Together?
Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle — 'Resident Alien' Season 4 Episode 6
5
Alan Tudyk Reacts to ‘Resident Alien’ Cancellation: ‘Too Soon’