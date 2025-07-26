Sci-fi shows are right at home at San Diego Comic-Con, and the casts and producers of two fan-favorites and one that’s sure to become one were on hand to tease what’s still to come.

The stars of and creative minds behind Resident Alien, Upload, and Alien: Earth stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to discuss their shows as well as pose for (and have fun with) portraits. Check them all about below.

Present for Resident Alien were stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Alice Wetterlund, along with showrunner Chris Sheridan, and this will be their last Comic-Con, since, as TV Insider broke on July 24 (one day before their panel), the series has been canceled after four seasons. The series finale will air on August 8.

Also ending is Upload, with four episodes dropping on Prime Video on August 25, and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, and Allegra Edwards, and creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels appeared to tease the finale.

Stars Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay, and Samuel Blenkin, creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, and executive producer David Zucker brought their new show, FX’s Alien: Earth, to Comic-Con. It will premiere on August 12.

Scroll down to check out all the portraits of these three casts and producers.