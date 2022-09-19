Queen Elizabeth Funeral: See Royals & Famous Faces Who Attended Ceremony

Martin Holmes
The Queen's Funeral
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Billions of people watched on TV and streaming around the world on Monday, September 19, as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest.

Around 2,000 mourners packed into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service, including members of the Royal Family, many world leaders, celebrity stars, and other individuals honored by The Queen during her lifetime.

Check out the gallery below for some of the famous guests that were in attendance.

Meghan Markle
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Westminster Abbey dressed in an elegant black dress, stilettos, and hat.

Prince Harry
Sarah Meyssonnier- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry followed behind his father, King Charles III.

Kate Middleton
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

Princess Charlotte
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wore a black hat just like her mother the Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate entered Westminster Abbey with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Camilla
David Cliff - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort, sat in a car before the service.

Princess Sarah Ferguson
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden made it to London to pay their respects.

Justin Trudeau
Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau were also in attendance.

President Macron
James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Former UK Prime Ministers
Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The six surviving former UK prime ministers that served under Queen Elizabeth II, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson arrived together.

Bear Grylls
Tim Merry - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Wild life expert and TV star Bear Grylls was in attendance. In his role as Chief Scout, Grylls met The Queen on a number of occasions and was granted an OBE for his services to young people.

Sandra Oh
BBC News

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was one of the celebrity guests invited to the funeral. Oh was representing the Order of Canada, established by The Queen in 1967 to recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding service to the nation.

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska
Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, attended the service on behalf of the Ukraine.

European Royals
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Several European royals were in attendance, including Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Spain’s Queen Letizia. and Spain’s King Felipe VI.

