Queen Elizabeth Funeral: See Royals & Famous Faces Who Attended Ceremony
Billions of people watched on TV and streaming around the world on Monday, September 19, as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest.
Around 2,000 mourners packed into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service, including members of the Royal Family, many world leaders, celebrity stars, and other individuals honored by The Queen during her lifetime.
Check out the gallery below for some of the famous guests that were in attendance.
An estimated 4.1 billion people watched on TV and streaming services around the world.