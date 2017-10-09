Bump Alert! Which TV Celebs Are Expecting?

Jessica Napoli
Julia Stiles attends Lenny 2nd Anniversary Party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julia Stiles is expecting her first child and just had a quickie wedding with her boyfriend, Preston J. Cook. The 36-year-old actress got engaged in 2016 after meeting Cook on the set of Blackway.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Red carpet announcement! Hilarie Burton and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, are pregnant and looked radiant at the 2017 Emmys. This will be their second child together, as they’re already the proud parents of 7-year-old son Augustus.

Jamie Lynn Sigler attends the Netflix Series Project Mc2 Part 5 Premiere
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MGA Entertainment

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is about to give birth to her second son! The actress admitted on social media she took multiple pregnancy tests on Mother’s Day and then sent a pic of the results to her pro baseball player husband, Cutter Dykstra. She couldn’t believe the great news!

Mindy Kaling
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Hulu

Mindy Kaling is expecting a baby and confirmed the news to Today anchor Willie Geist. It’s the 38-year-old’s first child and she’s been extremely private about her journey. It’s still not known who the father is but she told Geist, “I’d like to be the fun mom. I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom.”

Kim Kardashian
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

It was speculated for months that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting a third child via surrogate. The reality TV star confirmed the news in a promo for the upcoming fourteenth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She already has a daughter, North, and son, Saint, and expressed her desire to have more kids, but health issues kept her from getting pregnant again. Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, which is when “the placenta implants too firmly into the uterine wall.”

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a surprising twist, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant. The reality TV star has yet to officially confirm the news but she’s been spotted out in much looser clothing. It will be her first child with boyfriend and basketball star Tristan Thompson, but his second. Thompson has a infant son with his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Probably the most shocking baby news is Kylie Jenner! The 20-year-old is supposedly pregnant with her first child. She’s been dating rapper Travis Scott since April 2017. People reported she’s due in February and is having a baby girl.

Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale - 2017 Obie Awards
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for American Theatre Wing

No. 2 on the way! Rose Byrne is pregnant. She and her boyfriend, Bobby Cannavale, already have a son named Rocco, and they’ve been dating since 2012. Byrne told Australia’s Jones magazine, “I’m a little tired but feeling good.”

Alexandra Breckenridge
Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

This Is Us star Alexandra Breckenridge and her husband, Casey Neil Hooper, are welcoming their baby this winter! They’re already the proud parents of their son, Jack. Breckinridge plays Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) love interest and it’s not known if her real life pregnancy will be written into the series.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Melissa Rauch
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Actress Melissa Rauch and her husband, Winston Beigel, are expecting their first child, arriving soon in 2017, but it’s a bittersweet moment for them. The couple had a miscarriage before and battled through fertility issues as detailed in her honest essay on Glamour.com.

Actress Jaime Pressly attends The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation World AIDS Day Event
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Double the trouble! Jaime Pressly is pregnant and expecting twin boys with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi. She told People magazine, “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked.” Pressly already has a 10-year-old son, Desi, from a previous relationship.

Baby on the brain! It seems like everyone on TV—from a Kardashian to a sitcom star—is pregnant. Click through the gallery above to find out which of your favorite television celebrities are expecting!

Hilarie Burton

Julia Stiles

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Mindy Kaling

