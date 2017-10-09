Bump Alert! Which TV Celebs Are Expecting?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

It was speculated for months that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting a third child via surrogate. The reality TV star confirmed the news in a promo for the upcoming fourteenth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She already has a daughter, North, and son, Saint, and expressed her desire to have more kids, but health issues kept her from getting pregnant again. Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, which is when “the placenta implants too firmly into the uterine wall.”