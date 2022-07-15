The USA Network drama Political Animals from Greg Berlanti may have only lasted one season (of only six episodes, not nearly enough, especially with that ending!) but we’re still fans today. And when better to take a look back at the episode that started it all than on the 10th anniversary of the pilot episode (July 15, 2012)?

The series followed Elaine Barrish (Sigourney Weaver), a Secretary of State who’d lost a bid for president to Adrian Pasdar’s Paul Garcetti, and her family as they lived in the public eye. (Elaine’s ex-husband, Bud Hammond, played by Ciarán Hinds, was a popular president who’d had affairs.) The star-studded cast also included Carla Gugino, James Wolk, Sebastian Stan, Brittany Ishibashi, and Ellen Burstyn.

Burstyn won an Emmy in 2013 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie, and the series was also nominated that year for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie (for Weaver), Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie. (And speaking of Emmys, this anniversary comes right after Stan was nominated for one for his work on Pam & Tommy.)

