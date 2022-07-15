‘Political Animals’: A Look Back at the USA Drama Pilot, 10 Years Later (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Political Animals pilot
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The USA Network drama Political Animals from Greg Berlanti may have only lasted one season (of only six episodes, not nearly enough, especially with that ending!) but we’re still fans today. And when better to take a look back at the episode that started it all than on the 10th anniversary of the pilot episode (July 15, 2012)?

The series followed Elaine Barrish (Sigourney Weaver), a Secretary of State who’d lost a bid for president to Adrian Pasdar’s Paul Garcetti, and her family as they lived in the public eye. (Elaine’s ex-husband, Bud Hammond, played by Ciarán Hinds, was a popular president who’d had affairs.) The star-studded cast also included Carla Gugino, James Wolk, Sebastian Stan, Brittany Ishibashi, and Ellen Burstyn.

Burstyn won an Emmy in 2013 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie, and the series was also nominated that year for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie (for Weaver), Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie. (And speaking of Emmys, this anniversary comes right after Stan was nominated for one for his work on Pam & Tommy.)

Scroll down for a look at the pilot.

Sigourney Weaver as Elaine Barrish in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sigourney Weaver as Elaine Barrish

Carla Gugino, Sigourney Weaver in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Carla Gugino as Susan Berg

Carla Gugino, Sigourney Weaver in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Susan and Elaine

James Wolk, Sigourney Weaver in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Douglas Hammond (James Wolk) and Elaine

Sebastian Stan as TJ Hammond in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sebastian Stan as T.J. Hammond

Adrian Pasdar as Paul Garcetti in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Adrian Pasdar as Paul Garcetti

Sigourney Weaver, Adrian Pasdar in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Elaine and Paul

Sigourney Weaver as Elaine in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Elaine

Adrian Pasdar, Sigourney Weaver in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Paul and Elaine

Carla Gugino, Ellen Burstyn in Political Animals
David Giesbrecht / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Susan and Margaret Barrish (Ellen Burstyn)

