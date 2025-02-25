Poker Face‘s long-awaited Season 2 return is nearing as Peacock gears up for the premiere this spring. In anticipation of Natasha Lyonne‘s return as human lie detector Charlie Cale, the streamer is unveiling plenty of exciting details.

From the premiere date and first-look photos featuring guest stars like Cynthia Erivo and John Mulaney to a special note from Lyonne and creator Rian Johnson, scroll down for a closer look at what’s next for Poker Face, and stay tuned as more details are revealed.

When does Poker Face Season 2 premiere?

Poker Face Season 2 will officially premiere this spring on Peacock. An exact date is forthcoming, so stay tuned for Season 2’s debut day in the weeks ahead.

Is there a Poker Face Season 2 trailer?

There is no trailer yet, but several first-look photos offer a glimpse at the upcoming guest stars set to feature in the latest season. Scroll down for a closer look at those, and keep an eye out for teasers and other footage in the weeks ahead.

Who stars in Poker Face Season 2?

Series writer, director, and executive producer Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, and she’ll be joined onscreen in Season 2 by new guest stars Kumail Nanjiani, Giancarlo Esposito, Gaby Hoffmann, Katie Holmes, Cynthia Erivo, B.J. Novak, Margo Martindale, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson, GaTa, Haley Joel Osment, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Patti Harrison, Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, and Alia Shawkat.

What can fans expect from Poker Face Season 2?

Poker Face continues the story of Charlie Cale, a woman who has the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. This time around, Charlie carries on with her journey on the road, encountering a new cast of characters and investigating crimes along the way. In a letter to fans, Johnson and Lyonne shared:

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability. To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files, and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play. Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up and see you on the road!”

Who makes Poker Face Season 2?

As mentioned, above, Johnson created the series and serves as a writer and director on the show which is led by showrunner Tony Tost, the latter of which executive produces the show with Johnson, Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman.

Check out the fun teaser images, below, and stay tuned for more on Poker Face Season 2 as we approach the premiere.

Poker Face, Season 2 Premiere, Spring 2025, Peacock