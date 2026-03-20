What To Know Natasha Lyonne shared that she is “doing a whole lot better” and “back on her feet” three months after publicly revealing her relapse.

She expressed gratitude to recovery communities and fans for their support.

Lyonne, who has openly discussed her struggles with addiction in the past, aims to keep her current journey mostly private.

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne has said she’s doing a “whole lot better” and “back on her feet” three months after revealing she’d relapsed amid her battle with sobriety.

Taking to X on Thursday (March 19), Lyonne wrote, “Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive.”

She continued, “Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”

The Russian Doll actress previously announced her relapse in a series of since-deleted social media posts in January 2026. In one X post, she wrote, “Took my relapse public more to come.”

Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My… — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) March 19, 2026

She followed that up with a more thoughtful message, stating, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you.”

“No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another,” Lyonne added. “Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney.”

The Orange is the New Black alum has been open about her addiction issues in the past. She entered rehab in 2006 following a battle with heroin addiction. She had been sober since December 2006 until her relapse three months ago.

“Spiraling into addiction is really, really scary,” Lyonne told Entertainment Weekly in a 2012 interview. “It’s weird to talk about. I was definitely as good as dead, you know? A lot of people don’t come back. That makes me feel wary and self-conscious. I wouldn’t want to feel prideful about it. People really rallied around me and pulled me up by my f****** bootstraps.”

She told The Guardian in 2017 that she has “no problem” speaking publicly about her history of addiction. “I’m such an open book that I have no problem talking about it and speaking freely, but I’ve sort of said my piece on the subject,” Lyonne stated.

“The truth is, at the back of that addiction are feelings that so many of us have, that don’t go away,” she added. Isn’t everyone entitled to a moment of existential breakdown in a lifetime? Adulthood is making peace with being kind to oneself when a response to life that’s so much more organic and immediate would be to self-destruct.