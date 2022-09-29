Bumper’s (Adam Devine) ready to have some fun — and reach stardom — in Berlin in the upcoming new Peacock series.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, with all six episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 23, takes place several years after we last saw Bumper Allen in the film. He moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin and sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert.

Pieter (Flula Borg) is the discredited German music manager who signs Bumper as a client and has brought him to Berlin. Sarah Hyland’s Heidi is their cheery, slightly odd American assistant with dreams of being a singer-songwriter; she moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret. Lera Abova’s Thea is Pieter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. And Jameela Jamil’s Gisela is a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star, Pieter’s ex-girlfriend, and Bumper’s main rival at the concert. Check them all out in the photos below.

“It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before,” executive producer Elizabeth Banks (who starred in the films) said in a statement. “We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways — anywhere in the world, at any point in your life.”

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 23, Peacock