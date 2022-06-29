Peacock has now set its schedule for the second half of 2022, with premiere dates for several of its highly anticipated dramas, comedies, and kids titles.

Among the upcoming titles — joining Trigger Point (July 8), Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 (July 11), The Resort (July 28), and The Undeclared War (August 18) — are the new Pitch Perfect show (Bumper in Berlin), Julie Plec’s next vampires series (Vampire Academy), and the next chapter of The Best Man. The streaming service has also released photos for A Friend of the Family, Last Light, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which you can check out above and below.

Check out Peacock’s upcoming schedule below to get the details on the shows just announced to be coming soon.

August 25: Everything I Know About Love

Series Description: The central love story is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls — Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

Cast: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Bown

September 8: Last Light

Synopsis: Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Cast: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, Hakeem Jomah

September 15: Vampire Academy

Series Logline: From executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

Cast: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner

September 29: Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)

Synopsis: The Rescue Rides are back with exciting adventures as they help Magnus reclaim his workshop from a group of baby, metal-eating Razortooth Metalmaw dragons before they eat him out of house and home- literally. Dak,Winger, Aggro and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it’s up to their dragon friends to bring their memories back before the twins forget they were “Rescue Riders” forever.

Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson and Marsai Martin

October 6: A Friend of the Family

Description: The series is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

Cast: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Hendrix Yancey, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod, Philip Ettinger

October 20: One of Us Is Lying (Season 2)

Description: Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season 1, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season 2, we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Cast: Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, Alimi Ballard

November 3: The Capture (Season 2)

Description: Series 2 of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

Cast: Holliday Grainger, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Ron Perlman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder and Nigel Lindsay

November 10: The Missing (working title)

Description: The series tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Cast: Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley

November 23: Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Description: In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Cast: Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil

November 30: Irreverent

Logline: In order to stay alive, an American criminal is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town in Far North Queensland, posing as the new church Reverend.

Cast: Colin Donnell, PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, Jason Wilder

December 22: The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Description: Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Cast: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau