Even if you don’t often tune your TV dial to PBS, you’re surely aware of some of the most widely-known Masterpiece productions — the Downton Abbeys, the Sherlocks, the Wolf Halls.

But even if you have followed Masterpiece since the drama anthology’s 1971 launch, we’re guessing you’ve forgotten these deep cuts. Keep reading to uncover lesser-known Masterpieces, including many with familiar faces.