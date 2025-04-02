‘The Price Is Right’ Winners Speak Out About Prizes, Taxes & More

A The Price is Right winner has sparked a debate on line after speaking out about her experience on the game show and when she will receive her prizes. She asked for advice from other winners on when her other items would come.

Contestant Jackie Layne asked other contestants to “shed some light” on their prizes on a Reddit thread. “Now that my show has aired, I’ve been told some items I will receive tracking for and others could just show up – which worries me as my neighborhood has mail theft! This could occur anytime from now through the end of June (90 days out),” she wrote.

“Pictured with my TV that arrived the day after my show aired (I was able to schedule delivery for this). Other items I’m waiting for: LG Washer and Dryer Set, Centr Fitness Equipment, Dior Accessories, (MacGregor) Golf Clubs, Grit Golf Bags, Razor Crazy Carts, and a Remote Caddy.” She also won a car, but didn’t include that since it wasn’t a matter of delivery.

“Any insight on how you received prizes from these brands? (Obviously, I know your experience doesn’t mean it will be mine, but I’m curious). Thanks in advance!” she said.

One contestant told Jackie to be prepared to get a 1099 form for them and save 40 percent of the value of the prizes for taxes.

“Yes! My accountant is already planning for the 1099. He was the only one we told!” she replied.

“The small item came without notice, but larger items I got an email from contestant help with tracking a day or two before they arrived,” said one winner.

Another winner wrote, “I received my Gucci and Armani stuff direct from TPiR. It was the actual items from the show that aired. I received the gold bars from a vendor drop-shipped with signature required. I kept them too, and now they are worth double. I received the boat by calling the dealership, and they agreed to purchase it back as they had a seller lined up. It was during peak demand during Covid.” They also said the Gucci and Armani items “just showed up,” and they were given no warning.

“My TV came the day my episode aired! The skincare stuff came like 2 weeks later. Still waiting on the leather remote holder. The TV came completely shattered, and I had to reach out to the TPIR team, who got in touch with the seller of the TV, who promptly had another shipped out and received 2 days later. I had tracking on both TVs, but not on the skin care or TV remote holder,” one winner said.

“I was given tracking on my TV. I won a treadmill, which the manufacturer attempted to set up for delivery and never did, then told Price they delivered it. My show aired in February. After straightening things out with them, I finally got it that September,” another player said.

Jackie said it sounded like a headache, and the poster said it was, but it worked out in the end. “It was a bit of a headache, but it was made up for by the fact the manufacturer of my $50,000 travel trailer couldn’t deliver it and gave me the cash value for it instead,” they wrote.

She also shared that she was allowed to decline any of the items that she won. Jackie said she declined the outdoor shower since she lives in Michigan and wouldn’t “use it enough to justify the taxes paid. They did reduce my prize total.”

