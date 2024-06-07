‘Outlander’ Ending: Everything We Know About Season 8 So Far

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander fans may be eagerly awaiting Part 2 of the show’s ongoing seventh season, but already the series is in the middle of putting together its eighth and final season at Starz.

As we gear up for the beginning of the end of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) love story in the time-traversing fantasy romance, we’re breaking down everything we know so far from the production and filming process to cast and beyond.

When Will Outlander Season 8 Premiere?

Considering that Season 7, Part 2 won’t arrive until November 2024, we wouldn’t expect Season 8 to arrive before 2025 or even 2026, but an exact premiere window has yet to be announced. As the show’s prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood takes shape, there’s a chance that the new series may arrive before Outlander‘s last chapter, but again, this is mere speculation until Starz announces anything official.

Who Will Be in Outlander Season 8?

Balfe and Heughan will return as Claire and Jamie alongside the show’s ever-fluctuating ensemble. It has been officially confirmed that Lauren Lyle and César Domboy will return as Marsali and Fergus Fraser, with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin reprising their roles as Brianna and Roger Mackenzie. Additionally, John Bell is confirmed to return as Ian Murray.

While we anticipate that Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, Joey Phillips, and Izzy Meikle-Small will also be back, it is yet to be officially announced what roles they’ll have in the final chapter. New additions for Season 8 include Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock as retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham, his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family, respectively.

How Many Episodes Will Outlander Season 8 Have?

Season 8 of the series will feature 10 all-new hour-long episodes for fans to feast on. Although it’s arguably shorter than Season 7’s supersized 16-episode run, it’s sure to deliver plenty of excitement.

Is Outlander Season 8 Filming?

Filming for Season 8 of Outlander is currently ongoing as executive producer Maril Davis teased in June 2024 that the latest table read marks the halfway point in production. This means the team behind the series is currently in the middle of production with five more episodes yet to be filmed. Production for the series takes place in Scotland, where filming for the prequel is also ongoing.

What Will Outlander Season 8 Be About?

Outlander will continue to look towards Diana Gabaldon‘s book series for inspiration, pulling from the stories of her best-selling novels. As fans know, there are currently nine books in Gabaldon’s series (with a tenth yet to be published), which means that Season 8 will likely condense storylines from her novels Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, and the unreleased tenth novel.

Who Makes Outlander Season 8?

Outlander is executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Stay tuned for more Outlander Season 8 details as the show continues to take shape in Scotland.

