‘Outlander’: Graham McTavish & More Guest Stars Still Set to Appear in Season 7

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Lotte Verbeek, Graham McTavish, and Steven Cree as 'Outlander' Season 7 guest stars
Starz
Outlander Deluxe Collector's Edition

Outlander

Deluxe Collector's Edition

$9.99
Buy Now

Outlander‘s seventh season may be on a little break until Part 2 arrives sometime in 2024, but we already know some things about the forthcoming episodes and who will be appearing.

While Season 7’s second half will see the return of series regulars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as time-traversing loves Claire and Jamie Fraser, they’ll be joined by Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as siblings Rachel and Denzell Hunter.

Chris Fulton, Rod Hallett, and Diarmaid Murtagh in 'Outlander'

(Credit: Starz)

But when it comes to guest stars, there are more than a few individuals who we are excited to see onscreen. While three of them made their first appearances in Part 1, such as Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh), and Benedict Arnold (Rod Hallett), some characters are making long-awaited returns, and others who are making their first appearances when the show returns.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the yet-be-revealed guest stars from Season 7, and let us know who you’re most excited to see onscreen when the show’s seventh season picks back up following the latest Droughtlander in the comments section.

Outlander, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Starz (Part 2, Premieres in 2024)

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Jamie’s uncle Dougal (Graham McTavish) played a prominent role in the show’s first two seasons, but his life was cut short moments before the Battle of Culloden. In the Season 2 finale, fans will recall that Jamie and Claire worked together to stab the Jacobite after he overheard their plot to kill Prince Charles Stuart (Andrew Gower). McTavish memorably returned in Season 5 to play Dougal’s illegitimate son Buck, whom he had with Geillis (Lotte Verbeek). It’s unclear how Dougal will be incorporated into the Season 7 story, whether through a flashback or someone’s trip back in time. After all, Roger and Buck traveled through the stones back in time from the 1980s to an undisclosed time in search of Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller) who was taken by Rob Cameron.

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire in 'Outlander' Season 3
Starz

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser

Once a threat to Claire and Jamie’s marriage, Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) eventually became Jamie’s second wife in the few years leading up to Claire’s return to the 18th century after traveling back to her own time prior to the Battle of Culloden. Fans last saw Laoghaire in Season 4 when she helped Brianna before she realized her true parentage; it’s been a while since she made an appearance. The mother of Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Joan (Layla Burns), her return should be an interesting one.

Layla Burns as Joan in 'Outlander' Season 4
Starz

Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie

Still young, Burns’ Joan is likely to appear alongside Laoghaire when Season 7 picks back up. As viewers may recall, after Laoghaire learned Claire was Brianna’s mother, Joan helped her escape imprisonment in their home to deliver her to Lallybroch, the ancestral home of the Fraser family.

Steven Cree as Ian Murray in 'Outlander' Season 4
Starz

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Married to Jamie’s sister, Ian (Steven Cree) is one of his best friends and brother-in-law. Also the father to Bell’s Young Ian, Cree’s character has been a fan-favorite since he was introduced in Season 1. As mentioned above, Ian made his last appearance in Season 4 when he helped Brianna set off for America, where she intended to find her parents. As Season 7 last saw Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian arriving on the shores of Scotland with the intent of heading to Lallybroch, we smell a reunion on the horizon.

Kristin Atherton
Courtesy of Starz

Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray

Jamie’s headstrong sister Jenny was last seen in Season 3 when she was played by the originating star Laura Donnelly, but this time around, she’ll be played by Kristin Atherton. While it will be interesting to see how a new star handles the character, fans are surely more interested in seeing where Jenny is when the character makes her return to the screen as years have passed in the series.

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s, Geillis (Lotte Verbeek), was killed in a cave during a terrifying encounter during Season 3. Killing her with a machete, Claire attacked the woman with ill intentions as Geillis planned to capture and kill Briana in the future as well as harm young Ian to travel back from the 1700s to the 1960s. Clearly, her appearance in Season 7 will be timed before her death, whether it’s in a flashback or part of a timeline further back.

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Jamie’s father Brian (Andrew Whipp) made a brief appearance in Season 1 when Jamie was being violently whipped by Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). The character for whom Brianna is named will either appear in a past timeline or flashback as Season 7 continues. Brian is also set to play a leading role in Starz’s forthcoming spinoff, focusing on the romance between Jamie’s parents, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Gloria Obianyo
Courtesy of Starz

Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock

A free Black woman living in Colonial America, Mercy (Gloria Obianyo) is presumably the wife of Walter Woodcock (Tobi Bakare), the patient Claire treated at Fort Ticonderoga. Unfortunately, Walter died following complications from a leg amputation, but perhaps Mercy’s path will cross with some of the characters Walter encountered when Season 7 picks back up.

Outlander

Andrew Whipp

Graham McTavish

Kristin Atherton

Lotte Verbeek

Nell Hudson

Steven Cree

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Todd and Julie Chrisley
1
Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Emailing Each Other in Prison & Writing Memoirs
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Heap Praise on Ken Jennings as Season 40 Starts
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
3
Pat’s ‘Fortune’ Farewell Season Starts: Vanna, Memories & Tributes
Amy Schumer attends the U.S. Open tennis finals between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka (L); Nicole Kidman attends the same game (R)
4
Amy Schumer Deletes Instagram Post ‘Cyberbullying’ Nicole Kidman After Backlash
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16
5
Freeform, FXX, Disney Junior & More Nixed From Spectrum Subscription Plans