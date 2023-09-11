Outlander‘s seventh season may be on a little break until Part 2 arrives sometime in 2024, but we already know some things about the forthcoming episodes and who will be appearing.

While Season 7’s second half will see the return of series regulars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as time-traversing loves Claire and Jamie Fraser, they’ll be joined by Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as siblings Rachel and Denzell Hunter.

But when it comes to guest stars, there are more than a few individuals who we are excited to see onscreen. While three of them made their first appearances in Part 1, such as Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh), and Benedict Arnold (Rod Hallett), some characters are making long-awaited returns, and others who are making their first appearances when the show returns.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the yet-be-revealed guest stars from Season 7, and let us know who you’re most excited to see onscreen when the show’s seventh season picks back up following the latest Droughtlander in the comments section.

Outlander, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Starz (Part 2, Premieres in 2024)