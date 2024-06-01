Starz is celebrating World Outlander Day by giving fans a long-awaited first look at Part 2 of its ongoing seventh season which is officially set to return Friday, November 22. Beginning this fall, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) story picks back up just as the pair and their nephew Young Ian (John Bell) return to Scotland.

But will the Frasers find themselves returning to America sooner than expected? In the nearly minute-long teaser, the Frasers find themselves torn between Scotland and the home they’ve made for themselves in the colonies. With the perils of the Revolutionary War forcing them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home, the stakes are higher than ever.

“I don’t feel like the future is my time anymore,” Claire says in the teaser, above. “Jamie and I, we want to be part of creating this new nation for Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), for all of us,” she declares. But that is easier said than done as more chaos ensues.

While Jamie, Claire, and Ian face their latest chapters, Roger and Brianna are dealing with their own challenges as they face new enemies across time and must battle the forces that threaten to tear their family apart. As loyalties shift and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before, with their love binding them over centuries and oceans, can the Mackenzies and Frasers manage to find their way back to each other?

Fans will have to tune in to find out, but if the teaser is any indication, more steamy moments await alongside ongoing war and drama. Also back alongside Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, and Bell are series stars David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

In addition to announcing the official Season 7 return date and unveiling the first look, Starz is also announcing three new cast members set to feature in Outlander‘s eighth and final season. Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock have joined the 10-episode final chapter in new roles as retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham (Bew), his mother Elspeth Cunningham (Tomelty), and Amaranthus Grey (Woodcock), a new member of the Grey family.

Outlander is inspired by the best-selling books of author Diana Gabaldon and tells the expansive time-traversing love story of Claire and Jamie Fraser. The beloved series is executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Filmed on location in Scotland, Outlander‘s eighth and final season is currently filming in conjunction with the previously announced prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will tell the love stories of both Claire and Jamie’s parents across two different times in World War I England and the 18th-century Scottish Highlands.

Stay tuned for more on Outlander as we approach Season 7’s return, and catch the thrilling teaser, above.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8pm ET/PT, Starz